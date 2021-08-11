GTA Online has always tried to recreate real life with a twist. There are a lot of futuristic things in the game and a lot of things that are make-believe.

GTA Online has tried to make many things as realistic as possible in the game.

While some things are left to be kept as a part of the video game world, the realism of GTA Online makes people love the game even more.

With the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA Online has introduced many new cars into the game. The update also features the autoshop and many new car modifications with it available in the game.

Players from the community have flooded the GTA Online Reddit page with cars from the game after modifying them to be as close as possible to the cars they own in real life.

Here is a list of a few GTA vehicles that redditors have posted on the r/GTAOnline that match real life vehicles.

Redditors compare GTA Online versions of vehicles to real-life ones

Red Porsche GT3RS

Reddit user u/wyaso posted a red Porsche GT3RS along with the Pfister Comet in red. The Reddit user has done an amazing job with the paint job and the livery to make the in-game car look exactly like the real-life counter part.

Red SVT Mustang Cobra R

Reddit user u/NeedForMadnessAuto posted a picture of a red SVT Mustang Cobra R along with the Vapid Dominator ASP in red. Both the cars are the clean stock versions of the car and they look amazingly similar in both the pictures.

Black Porsche 911 GT3

Reddit user u/PartyHatDude posted a picture of a black Porsche 911 GT3 in comparison to the Pfister Comet S2. Both these cars are almost in their stock forms except for the addition of the spoilers on both the cars.

Black Ford Mustang SRT

Reddit user u/Uni-Turismo shows off his black Ford Mustang SRT along with the Vapid Dominator ASP. The tyres in the game have been modified to look like the real life counter part.

Tokyo Drift Style Nissan 350Z

Reddituser u/ViNCENT_VAN_GOKU posted a picture of the Tokyo Drift style Nissan 350. With all the modifications possible with the new update, the work on the Annis Euros makes it look exactly like the Tokyo Drift Nissan counter part.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod