5 best Valorant pros who played Brimstone in VCT 2022

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is the most prestigious S-tier tournament in Valorant. 16 top rosters from all over the world qualify to compete against each other to become the world's best team by acquiring the Valorant Champions’ crown.

To get to the top, teams need to play in coordination and have the ultimate agent synergy among themselves. The Controller is a very crucial role in the game, and Brimstone is one such Agent from the class who helps the team achieve victory.

He is one of the finest Controllers in the game because of his Smokescreen, which can aid the entire team in entering or defending a site, his Stim Beacon, which confers RapidFire and aids in holding down or even trying to breach a site, and his Ultimate, which can change the game altogether by winning in tight situations.

Some pro players showed awesome gameplay with the heroic old man in VCT 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best Valorant pros who chose to play Brimstone at VCT 2022

1) Jake “Boaster” Howlett

British gamer Jake "Boaster" Howlett, 27-year-old, now competes with Fnatic and is currently the captain of the team. He formerly played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for a number of different British teams.

He excels in playing Controller Agents in Valorant like Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. His game sense is very precise, with absolutely perfect timing for using a smokescreen while entering a site to block the opposition’s vision. He is astute enough to make the appropriate choices that will help the team win in tight situations.

In VCT 2022, they placed fifth or sixth, but he got this far because of his ability to work with his teammates and back them up with his Controller expertise.

2) Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

20-year-old South Korean Valorant player Kim "Mako" Myeong-kwan is presently a member of the Korean team DRX. Mako began his gaming career in 2021, and in the past two years, he has already participated in a number of teams, including DRX, Vision Strikers, and Tubeple Gaming.

DRX was ranked third in VCT 2022. Mako showed some insane skills with Brimstone in the lower bracket final against OpTic gaming. He is a very reliable player and has great environmental awareness, which makes him one of the best professionals who excels when playing the Controller.

3) Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen is a 22-year-old esports professional who earlier represented OpTic Gaming in North America. At the very young age of 14, Marved started his career. He left Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in early 2020 and chose to focus on his profession in Valorant.

He recently announced that he would be taking a break from the competitive scene because the past year has been too exhausting for him.

He is a magnificent support player for the team and plays Controller Agents like Brimstone, Omen, and Astra. He has insane game knowledge that lets him understand how to use Brimstone's utility talents to benefit his team, and frequently drops smoke in strategic locations with precise timing.

4) Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

The Ukrainian player Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov is currently playing with Natus Vincere. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player and has spent over 15 years in several organizations.

He is a former member of FunPlus Phoenix and finished fourth in the VCT 2022. He was the IGL (in-game leader) and played the supporting role in the team. He is great with Controller Agents like Brimstone and Omen, and Initiators like Fade and KAY/O.

He showed some great plays in VCT 2022 with Brimstone that helped his team succeed. He is a very experienced player who can overcome tight situations by properly coordinating with his teammates.

5) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Brazilian professional Valorant player Bryan "pANcada" Luna is currently a member of Sentinels. He has represented a number of teams, including B4 Esports, Stars Horizon, and LOUD since his Valorant debut with TERROR.NET in July 2020. He won the VCT 2022 with LOUD, along with many other top-tier tournaments earlier on.

He prefers to play Controller Agents - Brimstone, Omen, and Viper - for the team and excels in that area. His knowledge of maps and roles makes him a great player and helps the team to proceed forward by blocking the enemy’s vision and clearing tight angles. He is the best in clutch situations and flicks.

