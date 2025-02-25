Wand & Tomb builds in Throne and Liberty are best suited for players who are looking to play the healer role in their party. However, some combinations can make this build viable in other roles. Experimenting with Wand & Tomb build combinations can help you take on numerous different roles, including that of a dealer and playmaker, all while having a hint of healing on your side to support your party.

In this list we have shared five Wand & Tomb builds in Throne and Liberty that can help you find the right combination for yourself.

5 best Wand & Tomb builds in Throne and Liberty that can best suit your playstyle

1) Templar (Wand & Tomb + Sword & Shield)

Wand & Tomb + Sword & Shield (Image via NCSoft)

Primary Stats: Strength, Dexterity, Wisdom

Strength, Dexterity, Wisdom Difficulty to Master: Low

The Templar build is a great defensive choice, that can let you play both tank and support. It can absorb enemy attacks while maintaining group sustainability with powerful healing abilities. On top of that, its crowd-control skills can also turn you into a playmaker. However, its damage output is underwhelming, so you will need to rely on good DPS on your party to deal damage.

2) Seeker (Wand & Tomb + Longbow)

Wand & Tomb + Longbow (Image via NCSoft)

Primary Stats: Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength

Dexterity, Wisdom, Strength Difficulty to Master: High

The Seeker build balances offense and support, taking advantage of the Longbow’s range for steady damage while maintaining self-sustain through healing. Using this you can seamlessly switch roles between dealing damage and aiding allies. This adaptability makes it viable for both solo and team play, though the skill ceiling for this build is quite high.

3) Invoker (Wand & Tomb + Staff)

Wand & Tomb + Staff (Image via NCSoft)

Primary Stats: Wisdom, Dexterity, Strength

Wisdom, Dexterity, Strength Difficulty to Master: Medium-Low

The Invoker build is very flexible, allowing you to swap between a magical damage dealer and a secondary support role. While both weapons rely heavily on mana, their combined skillset enables fluid transitions during battle. Although not a dedicated healer, this build provides somewhat sustainable options for your teammates in Throne and Liberty.

4) Voidlancer (Wand & Tomb + Spear)

Wand & Tomb + Spear (Image via NCSoft)

Primary Stats: Dexterity, Strength

Dexterity, Strength Difficulty to Master: Medium

The Voidlancer build is a high-risk combination. It offers strong offensive skills but lacks durability. The Spear is great for dealing damage, letting you easily clear enemies quickly. However, to use this build, you will need to carefully time your rotation. Otherwise, you can take massive damage with each misstep due to its low defensive options.

5) Fury (Wand & Tomb + Crossbow)

Wand & Tomb + Crossbow (Image via NCSoft)

Primary Stats: Strength, Dexterity

Strength, Dexterity Difficulty to Master: High

The Fury build is a high-damage option that combines the burst damage of the Crossbow with the utility of the Wand & Tomb. It can deal massive amounts of damage and has some access to healing. However, it struggles with mobility and survivability. This build doesn’t have many escape abilities so be a little careful while using it.

