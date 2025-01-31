Throne and Liberty February server merge: All servers that are getting merged

Throne and Liberty devs are all set for a massive server merger or server consolidation, addressing the excess servers launched at the game's release. With a structured transfer period and a clear roadmap, the process is set to begin on February 13, 2025, and end with the final merge on February 27.

We share all you need to know about familiarizing yourself with the upcoming Throne and Liberty February server merge.

What to expect from the February server merge in Throne and Liberty

The Server merger details (Image via NCSoft)

A staggering 107 servers will be merged into just 25 across five major global regions. Players have a two-week window to voluntarily transfer their characters before any remaining ones are automatically relocated to designated servers.

Starting February 13, 2025, all characters will receive one free server transfer, which can be accessed through the in-game shop. During this time:

Transfer cooldowns will be temporarily reduced to 72 hours.

Early access tags will be removed from all servers.

On February 27, 2025, any characters still on merging servers will be automatically moved.

Standard transfer cooldowns will revert to 30 days after the merge.

What stays and what resets?

Rewards you will get during the transition period (Image via NCSoft)

Character data

Players can rest assured that their progress is largely safe. The following will be retained:

Character names, progression, and inventory.

Equipped items, runes, and currency, including Lucent.

Content progress in areas like Taedal’s Tower and Gate of Infinity.

Personal relationships, including friends, blocked lists, and feuds.

Guild data

While guild names, levels, and memberships will carry over, some aspects will reset:

Reputation scores from the past seven days.

Guild ranking scores, which will be recalculated post-merge.

Auction house adjustments

Items currently listed in the Auction House will be transferred, but

Market prices will reset.

Favorite item lists will be wiped.

Server-wide resets

Several aspects of the game world will start fresh, including

Ownership of Boonstones and Riftstones.

Castle Legions and tax calculations.

Growth rankings, which will be recalculated.

In-game chat logs and block histories.

To encourage a smooth transition, Amazon is offering buffs and login rewards throughout the transfer period. Players should review transfer details to ensure they retain all intended progress.

