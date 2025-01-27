Field bosses in Throne and Liberty are changing from PvP to Riftstone-like GvG affair

Throne and Liberty's newest zone is almost upon us. One of the most important gameplay improvements that the update promises involves changing the format of the Conflict Field Bosses. This also works as a quality-of-life update to existing systems for a section of the player base.

Throne and Liberty's Field Bosses are akin to World Bosses in other MMORPGs, but the caveat is that these enemies can be fought in purely PvE format or a free-for-all PvP setting for increased rewards. As the game rewards players for their performance rather than simple participation, engaging with both variants offers an additional source of loot acquisition.

Throne and Liberty's Talandre update promises a lot of opportunities for both PvP and PvE guilds

Guilds will now have more opportunities for reaping exclusive rewards (Image via NC Studio X)

In the latest edition of "Tico Talks," the studio discussed its upcoming plans for Server Consolidation and the potential for newer avenues of large-scale PvP combat with guilds in mind. According to the video, NC Studio X and Amazon Games examined server data. Having concluded that players favor large-scale PvP fights like Castle Sieges and GvG Riftstones, they're going all-in.

When the Talandre update launches, Throne and Liberty will fundamentally change how Field Bosses are fought in conflict modes. For starters, guilds will be able to challenge each other for the first bite at the proverbial apple, similar to Riftstone fights.

The studios are monitoring the status of Alliances and "Mega Alliances" that have been dominating the PvP in certain servers, and the matchmaking will be adjusted accordingly. Furthermore, matchmaking and reward structures are being tested extensively and should be as lucrative as the current system, if not more.

Regardless of your opinion of the PvP landscape of Throne and Liberty, this is a step in the right direction as it effectively hits several birds with one stone. The current Conflict bosses are regularly spawn-camped by larger guilds, making it almost impossible to get a crack at them in a fair fight. These new changes will ensure some semblance of balance during matchmaking.

Furthermore, the changes will make it more likely for newer players to join a guild and learn the ways of PvP and GvG combat, and increase the overall cohesion among players. Finally, it will improve the experience of the PvE-only crowd, who hate being killed by the enthusiastic PvP enjoyers. Further information about the update will be unveiled in February.

