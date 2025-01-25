Throne and Liberty's Talandre update is coming to Global servers in Q1 2025

The Talandre update in Throne and Liberty is set to become the next big milestone for the popular MMORPG. Introduced in an official YouTube video featuring dev team member Tico, this update promises to address key player concerns while introducing a wave of new features and content.

From server merges and combat adjustments to improved systems for progression and player interaction, the Talandre update in Throne and Liberty will be a big head start for the game. According to the developers, this update will be released in the first quarter of 2025, but they haven't shared an official date yet.

In this article, we have shared everything you need to know about this new update.

What to expect from the Talandre update in Throne and Liberty?

What can you find in the new update (Image via NCSoft)

Server Consolidation is a major aspect of the update; to achieve this, a multi-step process will be implemented. First, auction houses from early access and launch servers will be merged, which will create a common economy for players in both servers. Following this, a temporary free server transfer period will lift restrictions on transfers between early access and launch servers.

Finally, instead of merging into existing servers, affected servers will be consolidated into entirely new servers, letting the players have a fresh new start to level the playing field. Amazon emphasizes that these changes are necessary to sustain a healthy competitive environment.

Talandre also brings significant updates to combat mechanics and movement systems:

Consistent movement speed – You’ll move at the same speed whether you’re in combat or not.

– You’ll move at the same speed whether you’re in combat or not. Line-of-sight targeting – You must have line-of-sight to target but you won’t need to face enemies directly.

– You must have line-of-sight to target but you won’t need to face enemies directly. Expanded melee range – Making close-quarters combat more fluid.

– Making close-quarters combat more fluid. Character-based camera movement – Instead of relying on camera direction, your character’s movement will feel more natural.

Furthermore, Talandre update will introduce Tier 2 (T2) gear, which can be upgraded to Tier 12 from Day 1. This gives players a clear progression path for their equipment and more incentives to dive into endgame content. Additionally, the Weapon Mastery System, already available in the Korean version, is finally coming to global servers.

New changes aim to make a uniform environment in the game (Image via NCSoft)

PvP will see major improvements to make it more structured and rewarding:

Field bosses will be part of GvG – Instead of chaotic open-world PvP fights, guilds will now compete in a more organized Guild vs. Guild (GvG) format for field boss rewards.

– Instead of chaotic open-world PvP fights, guilds will now compete in a more organized (GvG) format for field boss rewards. Open-world PvP balancing – Tweaks to ensure fairness and keep battles fun and competitive.

Talandre isn’t just about new content, it will also introduce some new quality-of-life changes:

Better inventory management – Reducing clutter and making it easier to find what you need.

– Reducing clutter and making it easier to find what you need. Daily quest overhaul – Adjustments to make them feel less overwhelming.

– Adjustments to make them feel less overwhelming. Toxicity control in co-op dungeons – New tools to help reduce negative player interactions.

– New tools to help reduce negative player interactions. UI updates – Coming on January 23 , making menus and navigation smoother.

– Coming on , making menus and navigation smoother. Mouse and keyboard support for consoles – Arriving February 6, giving console players more control options.

These changes will help make the game more enjoyable for all Throne and Liberty players, whether a casual adventurer or a hardcore grinder.

