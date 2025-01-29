Everything new in Throne and Liberty's Wilds of Talandre expansion, coming March 6th

Throne and Liberty is set to receive its first expansion — Wilds of Talandre. One of the most highly acclaimed MMORPGs in recent times, Throne and Liberty is finally getting its largest update yet, bringing a new region, a hybrid gameplay space, lifestyle updates, new Abyss Dungeons, Dimensional Trials, and more.

Developed by NC Studio X and published by Amazon Games for a global audience, Throne and Liberty features a mix of themes ranging from high fantasy concepts like magic and supernatural elements to medieval themes of laying siege to castles. PvE aside, the game also hosts a robust PvP community that engages in small-scale matchmade fights as well as large-scale intra-server conflicts.

Throne and Liberty's Wilds of Talandre expansion is a massive endeavor for both players and the devs

The new city space looks drastically different from Kastleton and Stoneguard Castle (Image via Amazon Games)

First, let's address the elephant in the room — the release date of this update. The Wilds of Talandre update is slated for launch on March 6, 2025, so players have a little over a month to prepare their characters for the new wave of challenges and adventures.

As per the name of the expansion, the new region of Talandre will be made explorable in this update. It is a massive zone with almost double the playable space but fewer mechanical areas compared to regions of Lasland and Stoneguard. The expansion will bring new Adventure Codex chapters, which will give new quests and rewards while advancing the narrative.

The effective level cap will also be raised from 50 to 55, thus awarding even more Leveling Pass tiers and potentially more progression advancements such as stat points. The Wilds of Talandre will also increase the level cap for lifestyle skills such as cooking and fishing to 25, for more reward structures. Furthermore, Amitoi expeditions will be updated accordingly, with new rewards.

Aside from Talandre, the expansion will release a new playable zone called the Nebula Island. This space is a hybrid of PvE and PvP experience, where a player's playtime will be limited to seven hours but can be extended with Nebula Charge Stones. Activities in Nebula Island will reward players with a unique currency that can be spent on gear and a new gameplay mechanic called the Artifact system.

New challenges await in Talandre for every player (Image via Amazon Games)

These Artifacts consist of four Tailstones, a Lunar Stone, and a Solar Stone, all of which can boast unique effects and stats. These stones belong in fourteen sets, that grant different bonuses upon reaching two, four, or six matching pieces. The Solar Stone will provide an active skill, while the Lunar Stone will grant a passive one.

Other gameplay improvements include a complete revamp of the Weapon Mastery progression system (which has only offered small passive stat benefits up until now). The new system will allow players to alter and experiment with different weapon combos for new skills and combat effects. A player's existing Weapon Mastery progression will be converted to the new system with the launch of the expansion.

The Wilds of Talandre expansion will bring Solo Dungeons, as a jumping-off point between Abyss Dungeons and Dimensional Circle Dungeons. These will provide new players with the rewards necessary to break into difficult content. Furthermore, Dimensional Circle Co-op Dungeons are getting 3-Star Dungeons. These five Dungeons are:

Rancorwood

Mansion of Tragedy

Chapel of Madness

Cruel Witch’s Garden

Assassin Laboratory

Aside from these Dungeons, the Wilds of Talandre expansion will feature two new Archbosses, three new Abyss Dungeons, the eventual introduction of the delayed T2 gear, new field bosses, and most importantly, the introduction of GvG Conflict bosses aimed to spice up the PvP content. So all in all, it's an exciting time to be a Throne and Liberty fan.

