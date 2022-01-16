5 best wheelie cars in Forza Horizon 5

Wheelies are a mechanism that is most prevalent in motorcycles. Fortunately, with the help of certain mods in Forza Horizon 5, some cars can also perform wheelies. It is not a very practical approach for mods, but it can be fun for enthusiasts.

The game comes with a ton of customization options. Out of those, some specific modifications are necessary to perform wheelies. However, it has to be noted that only a handful of cars would perform them. Players will need to try and test different vehicles and get used to their mechanics before performing such customizations.

To perform wheelies on a car, a player needs to upgrade two essential things in a vehicle: horsepower and equipping the car with a heavier rear frame.

Best cars to perform wheelies in Forza Horizon 5

Wheelies are not easy to perform, especially in cars. There are a lot of factors that need to be taken into consideration, like weight reduction, proper tire width, rims, installing the proper engine, alignment, and more.

Here are some of the best vehicles to perform wheelies in Forza Horizon 5:

1) 1970 GMC Jimmy

The 1970 GMC Jimmy is one of the best cars for performing wheelies in Forza Horizon 5. The key is to keep the rear part of these cars heavier than the front part. The engine upgrade should be maxed out to achieve the 1,750 HP mark, and drag racing tires should be equipped.

2) 1975 Ford Bronco

Similar to the 1970 GMC Jimmy, the car's rear end should have the maximum weight. Conversion needs to be done to the vehicle first and then equip it with maximum torque. The engine should be maxed out to achieve 1,750 HP, and off-road springs and dampers should also be equipped.

3) 1971 Meyers Manx

Similar to previous cars, the 1971 Meyers Manx needs to be converted first. Then a twin-turbo engine with the highest torque needs to be equipped with race ignition. Unlike others, the spring and dampers should be of the rally type, and drag racing tires are also required.

4) Chevrolet bel-air

Chevrolet Bel-Air is another suitable car for performing wheelies in Forza Horizon 5. A twin-turbo engine needs to be equipped along with rear-wheel drive. Similar to the 1975 Ford Bronco, off-road springs and dampers are needed along with the drag tire compound.

5) Volkswagen Vocho

Also Read Article Continues below

For the Volkswagen Vocho, the stock engine is equipped tossed with a 4.0L F6 to increase horsepower by a substantial amount. Unlike other cars, vintage racing tires need to be fitted with racing twin turbos to reach a horsepower of 957 HP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar