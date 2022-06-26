5 biggest discounted games during Steam Summer Sale 2022

The Steam Summer Sale for 2022 has commenced, hosting some of the best deals and most significant discounts for games from both Triple-A and Indie catalogs. The annual Steam Summer Sale is more like a celebration of video games for players on PC, bringing some of the most beloved and great titles to players at jaw-droppingly low prices.

The Steam Summer Sale is one of the biggest and most anticipated sales in gaming, with players flocking left and right to spend money on many games that are heavily discounted over at the storefront. The discounts range from a meager 10% to 90% and above.

Best of Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Doom Eternal - 60% off

Developer id Software is a master of creating unique first-person shooter experiences that are pure joy to play.

Their magnum opus, the Doom series is the perfect example of this, tight first-person shooting with a large assortment of weapons and highly detailed and intricately designed arenas to kill hordes of demons in, Doom games have it all.

They essentially redefined what a first-person shooter should play and feel like with 2016's Doom and have proven their skill in the genre with Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal truly revolutionized the FPS genre by improving everything that made the 2016 reboot of the franchise great while adding a number of new mechanics to keep the experience fresh for players.

Doom Eternal sees the Doom Slayer take it against the demons who have overrun Earth, wiping out more than half of the total population and have decimated human civilization, leaving only ruins in their wake. The game wastes no time, jumps straight into action, and never lets up until the final boss is defeated.

Doom Eternal is a very fast-paced shooter, and this time has an even greater emphasis on continuous movement and weapon switching. Doom Eternal is the perfect FPS game for players looking for a quality single-player action game, especially given that the game is discounted to 60% over its original price during Steam Summer Sale 2022.

2) Deathloop - 60% off

Arkane Studios, the genius creators of the Dishonored series and Prey, are the undisputed masters of creating truly unique and immersive experiences. Their games fall under the immersive simulation game genre.

Games of the immersive sim genre have player freedom at the forefront in terms of both gameplay and narrative.

Deathloop is the latest iteration of Arkane's immersive sim titles, with features borrowed from their previous projects, a new setting, and a unique narrative to back it all up.

Deathloop sees players take control of Colt Vahn, stuck in a time loop on a remote island called Black Reef, with no memory of the past and a woman named Julia hunting him.

Players are tasked with breaking the loop while figuring out Colt's and the island's past and the reason for the temporal anomaly. Players must eliminate eight targets called the Visionaries in a single day to break the loop. Failing to do so will reset the day, forcing players to start again from scratch.

The game has a heavier emphasis on action and gunplay this time, instead of stealth, with a wide variety of weapons at Colt's disposal. Players are also given a set of supernatural powers, akin to Dishonored games, to further aid them in breaking the time loop.

Bethesda @bethesda



The sale begins today and ends on July 7.



Steam Store Page: Grab "DEATHLOOP" for 60% off during the Steam Summer Sale.The sale begins today and ends on July 7.Steam Store Page: bit.ly/39JjVRT Grab "DEATHLOOP" for 60% off during the Steam Summer Sale. The sale begins today and ends on July 7. Steam Store Page: bit.ly/39JjVRT https://t.co/ivvSlz9Lsw

Deathloop makes for a great action title that doubles as an immersive simulation and a good first-person shooter. Players should not miss out on this excellent title, with the game being discounted to 60% of its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

3) Mortal Kombat 11 - 80% off

The Steam Summer Sale has brought many different genres of games at staggeringly low prices. The fighting games genre is not behind, with some quality titles on sale for fans of the genre to pick from.

Among the many titles in the fighting game genre that are available at a deeply discounted price during this year's Steam Summer Sale, Mortal Kombat 11 has to be one of the best titles for players to pick. Mortal Kombat games are amongst some of the most accessible games in the genre.

The game is easy for newcomers to pick up and play but also boasts enough depth for players to sink hundreds of hours into mastering the combat and various characters of the game. Mortal Kombat 11 is the most recent game in the series, with a massive roster of both returning and new characters for players to choose from.

In keeping with the previous Mortal Kombat titles, Mortal Kombat 11 also features a sizeable single-player campaign with a fun and interesting narrative. The game also allows players to customize their favorite fighters with different cosmetics like skins, armor, and weapon pieces. It will enable players to create custom combo loadouts for each character.

Mortal Kombat 11 is discounted at 80% over its original price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022, making it a perfect fighting title that fans of the genre should not miss.

4) Need for Speed Heat - 80% off

Open world racing games are a niche video game genre that has recently boomed on PC due to the arrival of quality racing titles like Forza Horizon and the Need for Speed series on the biggest PC storefront, Steam.

This year's Steam Summer Sale has hosted many a number of great racing titles for sale, but nothing compares to the progenitor of open-world arcade racing, Need for Speed. The most recent title in the series, Need for Speed Heat, is quite possibly one of the best games to have come out of the franchise in a long while.

Need for Speed Heat provides an authentic NFS experience with robust car customization, allowing players to personalize their ride with custom body modifications, wheels, tires, spoilers, and paint jobs. The game features an in-depth performance upgrade system that allows players to kit their car with various upgrades and even full-on engine swaps.

The Need for Speed series provides proper progression in their games, where players start with a slow and underpowered car and gradually make their way to the top-tier vehicles in the game.

Heat is no different in this regard. A huge roster of over 100 cars from various manufacturers gives players plenty of starting options. Naturally, it unlocks new and faster vehicles throughout the game's lengthy campaign.

Need for Speed Heat is discounted at 80% over its original price during the Steam Summer Sale, making it the perfect pick for players looking for an excellent open-world racing title.

5) Batman Arkham Knight - 80% off

Batman Arkham Knight is the perfect superhero title to pick up during the Steam Summer Sale, as the game marks the finale of the Batman Arkham series and is also a spin-off.

Gotham Knights are right around the corner, which continues the story right where Arkham Knight's story ends.

Batman Arkham games are one of the best interpretations of the Caped Crusader's adventures in Gotham City. These games tell an original story centered around Batman without deviating too much from the source material.

What makes these games even better is the fast-paced and fluid combat system and the arsenal of gadgets that Batman carries, allowing for really fun and intense combat encounters.

Batman Arkham Knight is no different. The game features a good variety of enemies and some iconic villains from the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery for Batman to fight.

Batman Arkham Knight also introduces a fully drivable and combat-ready Batmobile, the first time for players to fully immerse themselves in the Batman experience.

Arkham Knight is discounted to 80% over its original price during the Steam Summer Sale. Players looking for an excellent action-adventure title to pick during the sale should check this one out.

