5 biggest Twitch streamers to follow for Last Epoch content

The hack-and-slash action title Last Epoch is being streamed by many big creators like Shroud and Quin69, who are broadcasting the game to tens of thousands of viewers at a time. Last Epoch, developed by Eleventh Hour Games, is focused on strong RPG elements and is based in the fantastical World of Eterra.

The players can make use of a number of in-game features such as Multiplayer, Challenge Modes, and competitive Leaderboards for a more interactive experience. Alongside, the game features various classes and masteries with their own skill trees, providing the possibility of fresh gameplay each time.

This article explores the five biggest Twitch streamers that fans of the game can follow for entertaining content on the viral game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five Twitch streamers to watch for content focusing on the Last Epoch

1) Wudijo

He is known for being a consistent streamer experienced in RPG action titles. (Image via wudijo/X)

The streamer is primarily known for his content on Diablo IV, with a respectable list of achievements in-game, including becoming one of the first people to get Level 100 as Rogue in the hardcore mode of the game in 2023. However, ever since Last Epoch reached viral status, the streamer's content on the game has been watched for more than 118,000 hours on a monthly basis.

Further, the creator has over 343,000 followers on Twitch, and he is well known within his audience for being a consistent streamer who produces high-quality content, showcasing his expert gaming skills.

2) Shroud

Shroud is a former multi-game professional known for his skilled playing style. (Image via shroud/Instagram)

Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" is a long-time content creator and a former professional in multiple games such as CS:GO and Valorant. He plays a variety of games on his channel, including Escape from Tarkov, Palworlds, and Suicide Squad.

With his sizable audience of 10.7 million, the former Gamer of the Year recipient's streams on Last Epoch have seen over 20,000 people tune in concurrently within the last month to watch him.

The streamer has gained over 160,000 hours watched on his content on the game. The streamer is known for his professional gaming approach and exceptional skills in-game.

3) Zackrawrr

Asmongold streams Last Epoch on his second channel. (Image via Asmongold/Instagram)

Better known as Asmongold, the former World of Warcraft professional, commentator, and game reviewer has been extensively trying his hand at the game on his second channel. He uses his second channel to escape the pressure associated with using his main, allowing for a more carefree and relaxed commentary style.

He is known amongst his following of more than 1.7 million on his second channel and 3.5 million on his main for his distinct personality and opinionated take on various topics. He has attained a peak viewership of 28,000+ and over 206,000 hours watched on a monthly basis for his Last Epoch streams.

4) Raxxanterax

Rax is a good choice for those wanting comprehensive coverage of the game. (Image via rax_xanterax/Instagram)

Ryan has been streaming mostly Last Epoch for the past month, with over 90 hours of gameplay for viewers to watch. Even though he has only 218,000 followers, he has gathered massive monthly hours watched of 227,000+ for the game.

To those looking for a plethora of footage with the sole focus on the hack-and-slash title, Ryan's channel may prove to be the ideal destination. His rapidly rising following may lead to him becoming a well-known streamer within the community.

5) Quin69

Quintin is the most watched Last Epoch streamer (Image via quinrex/Instagram)

Kiwi streamer Quintin has become the most watched Last Epoch streamer, with over 295,000 monthly hours and over 823,000 followers on Twitch.

Even though he mostly focuses on Palworld, he has been dabbling into the hack-and-slash title, much to the entertainment of his viewers. His peak viewership for the newly viral game has overtaken that of his Palworld content, with 25,000 viewers watching him at one point.

He has a dedicated fanbase, with plenty of inside jokes and an interactive streaming environment within which new viewers can easily settle in.