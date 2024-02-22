"I hate every season having to do the quests again" - Shroud reveals one change that would get him to play Path of Exile more

Canadian YouTuber Michael “Shroud” found himself playing the latest action RPG, Last Epoch. During his stream, the content creator highlighted a major change that Path of Exile and games in that genre need to make. He stated that Last Epoch could end up losing his attention, with his request received well by users. Many hoped this would eventually come to pass.

The frustrating tedium that comes with starting over in every Path of Exile league is something Shroud is too familiar with, as are many of the fans who reacted to the clip. According to Michael, this one change would make him a hardcore fan. He said:

“I hate every season, having to do the quests again.”

Shroud reveals the one major change that games like Path of Exile need

(Clip begins at 2:57:54)

Discussing ARPGs during his stream while playing Last Epoch, Shroud said he didn’t like one thing about Path of Exile:

“I can tell you why I don’t like PoE. I mean, I like it, but I can tell you what I don’t like about it, and it’s the questing. I hate every season, having to do the quests again.”

Each time a new league or season takes place in Path of Exile, players start over. This isn’t uncommon, as it has happened in previous Diablo games and continues to do so in the latest Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. Path of Exile makes players go through the entire campaign again, which Shroud was unhappy about.

He also gave fair warning to Last Epoch. The game is still new and features a similar system of updates known as Cycles. If every Cycle forces players to go through the campaign over again, it could spell the end of his time with the game:

“If PoE had D4, where I click ‘skip’, oh my God! I would f**k with PoE heavy. And the same with this game! This game has all the questing system. If I have to quest every single season, I might not be down! I might not even like this part of the game either.”

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Michael wasn't the only person online frustrated with this system (Image via Reddit)

Many quickly agreed with Shroud, even players who have been actively playing Path of Exile for numerous hours. Being forced to play the campaign again every time you create a new character and/or start a League has frustrated many.

Some took shots at another known Path of Exile content creator, Quin69, who is, to some, a controversial streamer.

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/brushthigq33 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Not everyone was on Michael’s side, though. Others suggested they have changed their mind about what is called “Acting” in Path of Exile, compared to their time earlier in the game. While many still agreed, there was some discourse around the topic.

Last Epoch has just begun, with its 1.0 update bringing several changes from the Early Access period. It’s unknown if the developers will give future seasons/Cycles of the game the ability to skip the campaign at this time, however.