Last Epoch 1.0 changes: Major differences in the full release

The upcoming Last Epoch 1.0 changes and additions to gameplay are shaping up to elevate an already highly acclaimed title as it transitions from its early access phase to its full launch. Even during its early access phase, Last Epoch quickly established itself as an ARPG frequently compared to Path of Exile due to the depth of its gameplay mechanics and class progression systems. Update 1.0 strives to address any remaining issues to ensure a flawless release.

The developer recently revealed that Last Epoch has sold over one million copies before its full launch, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With the excitement surrounding the game reaching its peak, players may be curious about what Last Epoch 1.0 changes will bring. This article will address such questions and list all the major changes coming to the game.

Major Last Epoch 1.0 changes and content updates

1) New Masteries

Rogue Mastery: Falconer

Falconer is the final Rogue class mastery that fills the archetype of a saboteur class. It's accompanied by a trusty companion, the Falcon, which can aid it in combat.

Acolyte Mastery: Warlock

Warlock is the final Acolyte class mastery that devastates its foes with curses, necrotic, and fire magic, a feat made achievable through its mastery of forbidden magic.

2) Item Factions

Circle of Fortune and Merchant's Guild are the major new additions to Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Circle of Fortune

Becoming a member of the Circle of Fortune will boost the items you discover through Prophecies and passive bonuses. These perks not only enhance the rarity of the loot but also increase their quantity and quality.

Merchant Guild

Joining the Merchant's Guild will enable you to trade items with other players directly or through the Bazaar.

3) Cycles

Cycles in Last Epoch are similar to Leagues in Path of Exile or Seasons in Diablo 4. It spans the duration of a major patch, accompanied by a specific game mechanic and numerous major changes and endgame updates.

Cycle characters offer a fresh start for players and allow them to compete in leaderboards.

4) Full Offline Mode

Players can enable the Full Offline Mode via Steam (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Unlike Path of Exile and Diablo 4, where you can only play the games when online, Last Epoch will allow you to play it in full offline mode with update 1.0.

This feature can be enabled through the game's Launch Options on Steam.

5) Visual Upgrades

The scene variant system is one of the major Last Epoch 1.0 changes. It improves the visual quality of scenes by utilizing tools and shaders, introducing more variety to the game.

The modern screen-space Soft Shadow system makes the player character the source of physical light in scenes that previously had no shadows. This feature dramatically improves the lighting by adding depth to shadows.

6) Endgame Rebalance

In endgame activities such as Monoliths, Corruption serves as a system to increase the difficulty level. Previously, before the Last Epoch 1.0 changes, Corruption was closely tied to Echoes in the Monoliths, which introduced additional modifiers to the enemies. However, it didn't work as intended, as it allowed players to exploit the system by choosing easier modifiers.

With Last Epoch 1.0 changes, Corruption will scale up more quickly, allowing for a faster progression through the Monoliths and increasing the difficulty significantly.

