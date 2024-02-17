Last Epoch release date, pre-order details, and more

Eleventh Hour Games has confirmed Last Epoch's release date as February 21, 2024. While early access to the game was released on April 30, 2019, players will see the game's full release soon. Last Epoch, an ARPG with MMO aspects, sold over a million units during its early access, and the full release will increase those numbers significantly. For those who have already been playing the game's early access, the full release won't reset progressions. However, certain aspects of the game can change.

As the release date of the much-awaited RPG nears, the anticipation grows further. Here's more on the full release of Last Epoch.

Last Epoch release date: When does update 1.0 come out?

Eleventh Hour Games will release update 1.0 of Last Epoch on February 21, 2024 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

After its early release about five years ago, the developers at Eleventh Hour Games are finally bringing the update 1.0. As mentioned earlier, the release is set for February 21, 2024, and the game could end up becoming a Diablo-killer. This update will bring new features, classes, rebalances, and improvements to the existing world of Last Epoch. The update 1.0 will also bring various improvements to the game, with additional in-game content afterward.

The upcoming update will be followed by new updates every few months, delivering fresh content such as new skills, new classes, additional end-game content, and more.

Last Epoch Deluxe Edition vs Ultimate Edition vs Normal: All pre-order details

Three editions of the game will be available with different rewards for preorders (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Upon its full release on February 2, 2024, Last Epoch will be exclusively available on Steam. The title will have three editions: Standard, Ultimate, and Deluxe Edition, and players can preorder any of them through Steam.

The Standard Edition will cost $34.99, The Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99, and The Ultimate Edition will cost $64.99. Here's a list of everything you'll get with the different preorders:

Standard Edition

"Golden Guppy" the Baby Chronowyrm Pre-Order Exclusive Cosmetic Pet

Cosmetic Pet Full Original Digital Soundtrack

Epoch Points (EP)

Adolescent Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Fallen Ronin - Cosmetic Armor Set

Firefly´s Refuge - Cosmetic Portal

Temporal Guardian - Cosmetic Armor Set

Twilight Fox - Cosmetic Pet

Adult Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Celestial Way - Cosmetic Portal

Deluxe Edition

"Golden Guppy" the Baby Chronowyrm Pre-Order Exclusive Cosmetic Pet

Cosmetic Pet Full Original Digital Soundtrack

50 Epoch Points (EP)

Adolescent Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Fallen Ronin - Cosmetic Armor Set

Firefly´s Refuge - Cosmetic Portal

Temporal Guardian - Cosmetic Armor Set

Twilight Fox - Cosmetic Pet

Adult Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Celestial Way - Cosmetic Portal

Ultimate Edition

"Golden Guppy" the Baby Chronowyrm Pre-Order Exclusive Cosmetic Pet

Cosmetic Pet Full Original Digital Soundtrack

100 Epoch Points (EP)

Adolescent Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Fallen Ronin - Cosmetic Armor Set

Firefly´s Refuge - Cosmetic Portal

Temporal Guardian - Cosmetic Armor Set

Twilight Fox - Cosmetic Pet

Adult Chronowyrm - Cosmetic Pet

Celestial Way - Cosmetic Portal

While the release date of Last Epoch has been confirmed for PC, there have been no updates about it being released on other platforms.