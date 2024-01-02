Last Epoch 2024 content roadmap: Version 1.0 release date, item factions, and more

Last Epoch is Eleventh Hour Games's upcoming action RPG, which is currently available for gamers to experience as an early access title. In a recent forum post, the title's Game Director, Judd Cobler, announced an initial roadmap outlining the update previews leading up to the official launch in the first quarter of 2024. An in-depth look into these major updates will be provided ahead of time, with their implementation in the game accompanying the official launch.

Judd Cobler also discussed the title's delayed release in this forum post, attributing it to the crowded releases in December from other studios. This delay aimed to offer players an opportunity to fully enjoy the title without having to choose favorites.

This article will list everything confirmed for Last Epoch in 2024 and its release date, as outlined in its official roadmap.

Last Epoch 1.0 release date, platforms, and pricing details

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, Last Epoch was released as an Early Access title on May 1, 2019. Since its launch, the title received significant updates and quality-of-life features with the help of valuable community feedback.

Today, even in its early access phase, it's praised for its gameplay depth and unique features that allow it to stand alongside renowned titles in the action RPG genre, such as Path of Exile and Diablo 4.

The highly anticipated 1.0 version of Last Epoch is set to launch on February 21, 2024, and is available for purchase via Steam for $34.99. Previously, the developers had clarified that development for the console versions hasn't started yet, and any plans to do so will be evaluated after the launch of this 1.0 version. Priority will be given to Xbox and PlayStation versions.

All improvements coming to Last Epoch for its full release

The following new gameplay system and master classes will be available for preview, as mentioned in its roadmap:

January 11: Comprehensive details on Item Factions: The Merchant's Guild, The Bazaar, Circle of Fortune, and Prophecies will be revealed on LastEpoch.com.

January 25: The first look at the final Acolyte Mastery — The Warlock, will be shown on Icy-Veins.com.

February 8: The first look at the final Rogue Mastery — The Falconer, will be shown on Maxroll.gg.

These features and classes will be implemented in the title with the 1.0 version's official release.

Additionally, the developers also mentioned their plans beyond the version 1.0 launch in a previous forum post, which included the following features and quality-of-life changes:

Remaining Missing Skills

Remaining Passive Tree Threshold Nodes

Remaining Unique/Set Item Models

Aspirational Content/Pinnacle Bosses

Monolith of Fate Expansions

Full Controller Support

Update to Set Items

More Dungeons

Lost Memories

Chapters 10-12

New Item Types

Additional Factions

Achievement Systems

Updated Character Sheet

Skill Progression Improvements

Additional Masteries and Classes

Ongoing improvements to performance, optimizations, animations, bug fixes, etc.

Besides these features and changes, Last Epoch will introduce substantial new content every few months as Cycles, similar to Leagues in Path of Exile. These major updates will include new end-game content, skills, unique items, gameplay systems, and more.