Path of Exile 2024 Core Supporter Packs explained: How to purchase, perks, and more

Path of Exile is a highly popular free-to-play action RPG developed by Grinding Gear Games. As a live-service title, it regularly introduces new patches through Leagues and supporter packs that consist of cosmetics, points, and other microtransactions. These offerings are renowned for their fairness, as they contain no pay-to-win elements, a caveat that plagues many other games in this genre.
The 2024 Core Supporter Packs are five special tiered bundles that consist of various rewards. The higher-tiered packs contain unique cosmetics and physical goods, along with all the items from the lower tiers. These bundles are released at the beginning of each year and support the title's development cost.
This article will guide you in purchasing the 2024 Core Supporter Packs in Path of Exile.
How to purchase Path of Exile 2024 Core Supporter Packs
You can purchase the 2024 Core Supporter Packs from the official Path of Exile website or through the in-game shop for microtransactions. These packs include countless cosmetics and other goodies like titles, frames, pets, and even T-shirts and hoodies in the highest tier packs.
The following are the five bundles in the 2024 Core Supporter Packs:
Kalguuran Runesmith Supporter Pack - 60 USD
- 600 Points
- Kalguuran Runesmith Supporter Forum Title
- Kalguuran Runesmith Portrait Frame
- Extended Digital Soundtrack Download
- Kalguuran Runesmith Armor Pack
- Kalguuran Runesmith Cloak
- Kalguuran Forgemaster Station Hideout Decoration
- Steamchord Rune Hideout Decoration
- Triskelion Radar Character Effect
Shackled Immortal Supporter Pack - 100 USD
- 1,000 Points
- Shackled Immortal Supporter Forum Title
- Shackled Immortal Portrait Frame
- Shackled Immortal Armor Pack
- Forsaken Flame Back Attachment
- Shade of Lycia Apparition Effect
- Chained Combat Arena Hideout Decoration
- Goblin Troupe Pet
- All items from the lower packs
Vaal Serpent-God Supporter Pack - 160 USD
- 1,600 Points
- Vaal Serpent-God Supporter Forum Title
- Vaal Serpent-God Portrait Frame
- Vaal Serpent-God Armor Pack
- Vaal Serpent-God Cloak
- Vaal Behemoth Unique Finisher Effect
- Sacrificial Life Flask Effect
- Atzoatl Map Device
- Glow in the Dark Waypoint T-shirt
- All items from the lower packs
- 160 Points instead of physical items
Karui Elemancer Supporter Pack - 240 USD
- 2,400 Points
- Karui Elemancer Supporter Forum Title
- Karui Elemancer Portrait Frame
- Karui Elemancer Armor Pack
- Elemancer's Weapon Effect
- Karui Waverider Effect
- Chieftain Portal Effect
- Elemancer's Totem Hideout Decoration
- Glow in the Dark Waypoint Hoodie
- All items from the lower packs
- 660 Points instead of physical items
Sandwraith Assassin Supporter Pack - 480 USD
- 4,800 Points
- Sandwraith Assassin Supporter Forum Title
- Sandwraith Assassin Portrait Frame
- Sandwraith Assassin Armor Pack
- Sandwraith Assassin Cloak
- Heart of the Grove Hideout Decoration
- Wheel of Pain Map Device
- Enigma Hideout
- Path of Exile Signed Art Pack
- Valdo's Puzzle Box Submission
- All items from the lower packs
- 800 Points instead of physical items
