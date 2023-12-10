Path of Exile 2024 Core Supporter Packs explained: How to purchase, perks, and more

Path of Exile is a highly popular free-to-play action RPG developed by Grinding Gear Games. As a live-service title, it regularly introduces new patches through Leagues and supporter packs that consist of cosmetics, points, and other microtransactions. These offerings are renowned for their fairness, as they contain no pay-to-win elements, a caveat that plagues many other games in this genre.

The 2024 Core Supporter Packs are five special tiered bundles that consist of various rewards. The higher-tiered packs contain unique cosmetics and physical goods, along with all the items from the lower tiers. These bundles are released at the beginning of each year and support the title's development cost.

This article will guide you in purchasing the 2024 Core Supporter Packs in Path of Exile.

How to purchase Path of Exile 2024 Core Supporter Packs

You can purchase the 2024 Core Supporter Packs from the official Path of Exile website or through the in-game shop for microtransactions. These packs include countless cosmetics and other goodies like titles, frames, pets, and even T-shirts and hoodies in the highest tier packs.

The following are the five bundles in the 2024 Core Supporter Packs:

Kalguuran Runesmith Supporter Pack - 60 USD

600 Points

Kalguuran Runesmith Supporter Forum Title

Kalguuran Runesmith Portrait Frame

Extended Digital Soundtrack Download

Kalguuran Runesmith Armor Pack

Kalguuran Runesmith Cloak

Kalguuran Forgemaster Station Hideout Decoration

Steamchord Rune Hideout Decoration

Triskelion Radar Character Effect

Shackled Immortal Supporter Pack - 100 USD

1,000 Points

Shackled Immortal Supporter Forum Title

Shackled Immortal Portrait Frame

Shackled Immortal Armor Pack

Forsaken Flame Back Attachment

Shade of Lycia Apparition Effect

Chained Combat Arena Hideout Decoration

Goblin Troupe Pet

All items from the lower packs

Vaal Serpent-God Supporter Pack - 160 USD

1,600 Points

Vaal Serpent-God Supporter Forum Title

Vaal Serpent-God Portrait Frame

Vaal Serpent-God Armor Pack

Vaal Serpent-God Cloak

Vaal Behemoth Unique Finisher Effect

Sacrificial Life Flask Effect

Atzoatl Map Device

Glow in the Dark Waypoint T-shirt

All items from the lower packs

160 Points instead of physical items

Karui Elemancer Supporter Pack - 240 USD

2,400 Points

Karui Elemancer Supporter Forum Title

Karui Elemancer Portrait Frame

Karui Elemancer Armor Pack

Elemancer's Weapon Effect

Karui Waverider Effect

Chieftain Portal Effect

Elemancer's Totem Hideout Decoration

Glow in the Dark Waypoint Hoodie

All items from the lower packs

660 Points instead of physical items

Sandwraith Assassin Supporter Pack - 480 USD

4,800 Points

Sandwraith Assassin Supporter Forum Title

Sandwraith Assassin Portrait Frame

Sandwraith Assassin Armor Pack

Sandwraith Assassin Cloak

Heart of the Grove Hideout Decoration

Wheel of Pain Map Device

Enigma Hideout

Path of Exile Signed Art Pack

Valdo's Puzzle Box Submission

All items from the lower packs

800 Points instead of physical items

