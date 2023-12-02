Path of Exile Update 3.23 Affliction release date, new league, mechanics, and more

Path of Exile, one of the best free-to-play MMORPGs, is getting yet another expansion soon. Other than the headliner brand-new league 'Affliction', the final content update for the game this year is set to bring a handful of bug fixes, a laundry list of balance adjustments, and a few fundamental changes to its progression curve.

Ahead of its long-awaited sequel's beta release, Path of Exile's league meta has become quite stale for the last few content drops. The Affliction league will address this head-on with the introduction of Skill gem transfiguration, which lets you radically modify what a spell does.

When will Path of Exile Affliction be released?

The PC version of Path of Exile: Affliction will be released on December 8, 2023. As per the norm, console players will get to enjoy this free update about a week later, on December 13.

You can track the amount of time left before the release by going to the update's page on the official game website.

Path of Exile Update 3.23: what's new in the Affliction League?

As usual, the new Challenge League will provide players on all platforms a fresh start with new characters and an unsaturated economy teeming with potential for trading enthusiasts.

Through rabbit holes generated at random while adventuring, the Exile may choose to delve into the new Viridian Wildwoods, the centerpiece of the new Affliction League mechanics. Like Darkest Dungeon, these new uncharted wilds are pitch-black until you gradually uncover them through exploration.

As the game's official repository for the 3.23 update points out:

"A vile affliction has covered this forest with a foreboding darkness. You'll need to uncover the forest's mysteries to put a stop to the source of the Affliction."

To peel back the mysteries of these overgrown areas, Sacred Wisps will aid you in your journey by directing you toward points of interest. Other than treasures and challenges looming in the dark, this includes new NPCs.

Sacred Wisps can also affect enemies, boosting their power while making the loot they drop more lucrative. The real prize for completing quests related to the Affliction, however, is a completely new set of secondary Ascendancy trees.

Path of Exile has three 'Ascendancies' or subclasses you can pick from according to your base class: Warden of the Maji, Warlock of the Mists, and Wildwood Primalists. The Wildwood Ascendancies unlocked through Affliction, on the other hand, are universal and separate from your original Ascendancy choices. Points towards these skill trees are unlocked only by beating Affliction-related objectives.

Rather than simple stat boosts, perks in these Ascendancies give you entirely new game mechanics to play with. Warden of the Maji, for example, enables the use of Tinctures, which can coat your weapons with unique effects.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Path of Exile.