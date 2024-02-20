Last Epoch Warlock Mastery skills, playstyle, and other details

Among all the Masteries, the Last Epoch Warlock is one of the latest ones revealed in the 1.0 patch notes. For those unaware, Masteries are subclasses that help players specialize their character with different skill sets. Every class in Last Epoch has three masteries, giving players more choice over their playstyles. However, if you're wondering what skills this new Mastery packs and which playstyles you can use, this article is for you.

We will delve deeper into the Warlock Mastery of Acolyte Class and its abilities. Furthermore, it will also include the curses and playstyles you can use to your advantage in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch Warlock: Mastery skills, curses, and playstyle

Warlock in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Before the full release in the upcoming days of February, the Last Epoch 1.0 patch notes came with some exciting news for players. In its blog post, Eleventh Hour Games introduced several new changes alongside two new Masteries. These new masteries include:

Falconer

Warlock

Warlock is the third Mastery of the Acolyte class. It brings a unique combination of forbidden arts, curses, and soul magic to take on enemies in the game. The abilities this new Mastery comes with include:

Chthonic Fissure (Mastery skill) : Opens a fiery fissure in the ground, dealing fire damage over time to target enemies and releasing Spirits from the fissures that seek nearby enemies. These spirits inflict a Curse that slows and deals necrotic damage over time.

(Mastery skill) Opens a fiery fissure in the ground, dealing fire damage over time to target enemies and releasing Spirits from the fissures that seek nearby enemies. These spirits inflict a Curse that slows and deals necrotic damage over time. Chaos Bolts (5 Point Skill) : A barrage of chaotic projectiles that land in an area around the target. The explosions deal necrotic and fire damage in a small area.

(5 Point Skill) A barrage of chaotic projectiles that land in an area around the target. The explosions deal necrotic and fire damage in a small area. Ghostflame (15 Point Skill ): Channel to release a continuous jet of horrid flames before you, dealing fire and necrotic damage over time.

(15 Point Skill Channel to release a continuous jet of horrid flames before you, dealing fire and necrotic damage over time. Soul Feast (30 Point Skill) : Feast on the souls of cursed enemies, dealing necrotic damage to them and drawing fragments of their souls back to you. The soul fragments each grant 3 wards when they reach you. Feasts on up to 13 enemies, prioritizing those closest to you.

(30 Point Skill) Feast on the souls of cursed enemies, dealing necrotic damage to them and drawing fragments of their souls back to you. The soul fragments each grant 3 wards when they reach you. Feasts on up to 13 enemies, prioritizing those closest to you. Profane Veil (35 Point Skill): Conceal within a Profane Veil that deals necrotic damage over time to nearby enemies. While concealed, you dodge every Hit, but you can still take damage from damage over time effects, such as ailments, and you move more slowly.

Besides the abilities, the Warlock mastery also has various curses that players can use against enemies. These curses not only apply a debuff to the enemy's damage and movement but also allow you to dish significant damage over time effects. There are five curses available for Warlocks in Last Epoch, including:

Anguish

Penance

Decripify

Acid Skin

Torment

As this new Mastery features an expansive skill system encompassing a massive skill tree, players have the flexibility to craft diverse and potent character builds with their preferred playstyle. For example, players who prefer dealing damage from a distance can go for Chthonic Fissure and Chaos Bolt.

In contrast, players who prefer close-range combat can choose Profane Veil and Ghostflame for an up-close and personal fight with their enemies.

Expand Tweet

However, there should be many different playstyles in the upcoming updates of Last Epoch, as it will come with new skills and classes.

This is all you need to know about Warlock Mastery in this new contender in the ARPG genre. For more such Last Epoch guides, follow Sportskeeda.