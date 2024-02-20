Last Epoch Falconer Mastery skills, playstyle, and other details

The Last Epoch Falconer is one of the remaining two masteries that will be introduced to the game with its official launch on February 21, 2024. It boasts a unique playstyle due to the introduction of the Falcon companion, which will aid you in combat. It's the final Rogue class mastery, which is eagerly awaited by players.

Last Epoch is a highly praised ARPG often compared to Path of Exile for the depth of its gameplay. With its launch right around the corner, its official 1.0 patch notes have been released today with details about the Falconer class.

This article lists all of its Mastery skills in Last Epoch.

Last Epoch Falconer Mastery skills

Last Epoch Falconer utilizes a companion in combat (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Last Epoch Falconer is a Rogue class mastery that fits the niche of a saboteur class, with the twist being you will have a trusty companion by your side. This companion is akin to Bayek's eagle from Assassin's Creed Origins but with an ARPG spin on it.

Per the official 1.0 patch note, the Last Epoch Falconer is described as follows:

"Never fight fair. Never fight alone. A master tactician who relies on devious traps and her fearsome Falcon to eviscerate her enemies. Luring prey into her ambush, she survives through quick wits, unscrupulous tactics, and the unwavering bond with her avian ally."

Here are all the Last Epoch Falconer Mastery skills:

Falconry

Passive: Summon a Falcon to aid you in battle. It can't be targeted or receive damage from enemies.

Summon a Falcon to aid you in battle. It can't be targeted or receive damage from enemies. Active: Falcon Stikes: The Falcon rapidly inflicts damage to enemies in a target area.

Explosive Trap (5 Point Skill) - Available to all Rogue Masteries

Throw a trap that detonates upon activation, inflicting fire damage to enemies. The trap requires 0.4 seconds to arm and explode either when stepped on by enemies or after 30 seconds. You can have up to six traps simultaneously.

Net (15 Point Skill) - Available to all Rogue Masteries

Leap backward and throw a net that ensnares enemies, inflicting physical damage. Bosses and rare enemies caught in the net suffer a 35 percent reduction in movement speed, while other enemies are completely immobilized.

Aerial Assault (30 Point Skill)

You leap towards your target, and your Falcon dives to catch you, briefly carrying you farther before ascending and unleashing a Wing Burst at the designated location.

Dive Bomb (35 Point Skill)

Your Falcon soars high into the sky before rapidly descending to dive bomb the target location at tremendous speed, inflicting significant physical damage to enemies in the area.

