5 celebrities you didn't know play Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular multiplayer games around. Some players and streamers associated with it have managed to earn fortunes. In the past, we have seen that Fortnite's total net worth is more than $2 billion!

Furthermore, the game made a record-breaking $2.4 billion in 2018. It would not be wrong to say that this battle royale title has indeed become a global phenomenon. Regardless, there are quite a few celebrities who have joined the 'Fortnite bandwagon', and we look at five of them in this article.

Drake

The Canadian rapper/songwriter's Fortnite journey began somewhere in March 2018. He became one of the three celebrities who joined Ninja's record-breaking stream that saw more than 600,000 concurrent viewers. Considering the previous record was around 380,000, it was surely a special moment as far as the Fortnite streaming circuit was concerned.

Drake confessed to being an avid fan of the game on the stream and added that he had been playing Fortnite for a few months.

Finn Wolfhard

Fans of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things will know precisely who Finn Wolfhard is. The actor plays the character of 'Mike Wheeler' in the series, and is probably the youngest celebrity who plays Fortnite.

Image Credits: youngcelebrityworld.com

Along with his brother Nick Wolfhard, Finn plays and streams Fortnite quite regularly on Twitch. The channel has around 590k followers.

Chance the Rapper

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper who has in the past been involved with Fortnite. In April 2020, Fortnite hosted the Punk’d event, which featured him as the host.

Fortnite should put the actual rap songs behind the dances that make so much money as Emotes. Black creatives created and popularized these dances but never monetized them. Imagine the money people are spending on these Emotes being shared with the artists that made them — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2018

The Punk’d show was originally hosted by Ashton Kutcher on the streaming app Quibi, and the reboot saw Chance becoming the new host. The event was streamed at Risky Reels.

The 27-year-old is also an avid Fortnite player, and has in the past tweeted about the game. Like Drake, he has also featured in some of Ninja’s Fortnite streams.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has seen a revival of his career over the past few years. Since the disbanding of the Jonas Brothers, he has experienced tremendous success with the dance-rock band DNCE. He also got married to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in May 2019.

Playing Fortnite username: CrackedPig8153 come join my team. — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 25, 2018

Joe is also an avid Fortnite player, and has in the past invited his fans to play with him.

Josh Hart

Josh Hart, who plays as a small forward for NBA team New Orleans Pelicans, has also admitted to being a Fortnite fan. In an interview, he said that he sometimes ends up playing the game with fellow NBA players for ten hours a day.

Image Credits: thebirdwrites.com

He is one of the many celebrities who have featured on Ninja’s streams. Once, he even chose Ninja over his own wife, when asked who he would be willing to spend time with!