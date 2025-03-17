5 character cameos we would like to see get added to Astro Bot

Astro Bot, the 2024 Game of the Year winner, has become a fan favorite since its release. This action platformer has helped bring the gaming industry together with its cute character cameos from various video game franchises. Even though months have passed since the game launched, Team Asobi has not stopped releasing free expansions for the title.

These DLCs offer new speedrun levels where players can unlock a new bot for every mission completed. So far, the expansions have added over 10 new characters, but many still have not graced Astro Bot with their presence.

If Team Asobi plans another DLC for the game, here are five cameos we would like to see in the title.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in a particular order.

These character cameos in Astro Bot will be a great surprise for the fans

1) Agent 47

Agent 47 is an iconic assassin (Image via IO Interactive A/S)

Agent 47 is a famous genetically modified assassin from the Hitman franchise. The series has been around for more than two decades at this point and has seen many iterations over the years. While the franchise has seen its ups and downs, Agent 47 remains an easily recognizable character in every era of video games.

If he were to make a cameo in Astro Bot, his level could be themed around iconic locations from the Hitman series. Once he is unlocked, he can then get an animation where he changes through his various disguises, similar to how he does in his franchise to blend in with the crowd.

2) Max Caulfield

Max was recently seen in Life is Strange Double Exposure (Image via Square Enix)

Max has been a fan-favorite character in the Life is Strange franchise thanks to her superpower of turning back time and her shy yet brave personality. She has been a relatable character for many in the gaming community, which is why she truly deserves a cameo of her own in Astro Bot.

If she makes an appearance in a future expansion for the title, her level can focus on rewinding time to prevent a certain calamity. Once unlocked, her animation can include her turning back time to prevent her plant from dying or taking its pictures, as it was an important part of the first Life is Strange game.

3) Ada Wong

Ada Wong has been a prominent character in the Resident Evil franchise (Image via Capcom)

Ada has been a crucial part of the Resident Evil franchise and an on-and-off love interest for Leon. Many characters from the series, such as Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, and Jill Valentine, have already appeared in Astro Bot. It is time for our favorite red dress-wearing spy to appear as a cute bot in the game.

If she manages to appear in a future expansion of the title, her level can focus on shooting bots cosplaying as zombies and using grappling hooks for platforming. Once unlocked, her animation can be her acting secretive or talking to Albert Wesker's bot.

4) Carl Johnson

CJ is a well-known protagonist around the world (Image via Rockstar Games)

Carl Johnson is the most well-known protagonist in the history of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. No character from any of Rockstar's games has appeared in Astro Bot so far, and CJ's iconic personality traits such as loyal and brave make him a worthy contender to be the first of many.

If he gets added in a future expansion, his level can feature driving around a small map of the city and completing a small mission, similar to how players do it in Grand Theft Auto. Once Carl is unlocked, his animation can be him hovering around in his jetpack, which is unlocked in GTA: San Andreas by raiding Area 69.

5) Vaas Montenegro

Vaas is still considered iconic all these years later (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 3 was a revolutionary title that turned the franchise around for the better. The main attraction of the game was Vaas, a psychotic leader who enjoyed destruction and inflicting trauma on others. His personality and mannerisms were so iconic that he is still considered by many to be the best villain in the franchise.

If Vaas manages to get a cameo in a future expansion of Astro Bot, then his level can revolve around liberating outposts in a tropical setting. When unlocked, his animation can be him repeating his iconic monologue about the "Definition of insanity..." in the voice of the game's bots.

