5 character mods from other games that fit right into the world of Skyrim

Although mods have kept Skyrim alive till date, the game is over a decade old.

The first Elder Scrolls game dates back to 1994, the second era of computer RPGs paralleling the likes of Ultima Underworld: The Stygian Abyss. Despite the first two games, Arena and Daggerfall, trying to find their footing from the origin point of a generic medieval shire fantasy, Morrowind gave it a unique identity that is distinct from every other lore.

Skyrim also has some of its unique characteristics that set it far apart from other medieval RPG high fantasy settings, including its rugged Nordic esthetic. But there are a good number of characters from other games that would fit well in its world.

Top 5 follower mods ported from other games that suit Skyrim well

1) Yennefer of Vengerberg - The Witcher 3 Voiced Standalone Follower

Yennefer of Vengerberg is one of the main characters in Sapkowski's Witcher series. The Sorceress Supreme appears in all six novels and a number of short stories in The Last Wish, and plays an intricately vital role in the main plot regarding Cirilla.

In CD Projekt RED's video game adaptations, Yennefer physically appears first in The Witcher 3. Irresepctive of who Geralt chooses to pursue romantically, Yennefer becomes a temporary companion to Geralt for a good portion of the main questline.

"Yennefer of Vengerberg - The Witcher 3 Voiced Standalone Follower" brings the character to The Elder Scrolls V as a mage companion. Yennefer is an essential NPC (meaning she cannot be killed completely without console commands) with her familiar electricity spell repertoire from The Witcher 3. She also has optional spells that are toggable through the MCM like Candlelight and Detect Life.

2) Dragon Age Origins Followers

Released two years prior to Skyrim, Dragon Age: Origins is still considered by many to be Bioware's magnum opus. Barring its engaging narrative, its followers were the biggest standout features at the time. Not only were they individually well-characterized, but their lively banter brought out some of the best moments of the game.

Anduniel's Dragon Age Origins Followers brings Alistair, Leliana, Morrigan, Wynne, Zevran, and the DLC companion, Shale, to the world of Elder Scrolls. Not only do they retain some of their original dialogue, but the mod author went the extra mile to re-implement them to fit The Elder Scrolls' lore.

3) Dragon Age Followers

While the previously featured mod by Anduniel brings over the major followers from Dragon Age: Origins, and some from Dragon Age 2, Enaya13's Dragon Age Followers complete the Thedas collection by adding Dragon Age: Inquisition followers.

Unlike the previous mod, these followers are not custom-voiced, but used repurposed vanilla game voice files. However, this mod painstakingly recreates the original look of Iron Bull, Dorian, Zevran, and Solas to fit the Skyrim NPC mould. The mod also comes with its own reimagination of their original attire and armory, which the players can equip for themselves with AddItemMenu.

4) Divinity Followers

Larian's Divinity franchise brought about the popular AAA turn-based RPG of the last decade with Divinity: Original Sins 2. The companions in this game, especially Fane and The Red Prince, were phenomenally written, managing to bring back some of Bioware's Dragon Age Origins charm. Unfortunately, there are no follower mods from this game for Skyrim.

What we do have instead is 'Divinity Followers,' a Gamebryo recreation of four followers featured in the first Divinity: Original Sin. Bairdotr the Nord Warrior, Modra the Breton Archer, Wolgraff the Imperial Thief, and Jahan the Redguard Mage all travel Skyrim's inns and wilds on their own, leading up to some great emergent gameplay moments.

5) Vilja in Skyrim

Emma's 'Companion Vilja' was one of the first feature-complete follower mods in Oblivion, released back in 2009. The very first version had over 500 lines of unique dialogue, a revolutionary feat for the budding modding scene back in the day.

Lifelong fans of the franchise who also used Vilja in Oblivion are in luck when modding Skyrim, because 'Vilja in Skyrim' is more or less a continuation of the original.

The current version of Vilja is the great-great granddaughter of Vilja the Cyrodiilic alchemist. More importantly, she is a bard, and her implementation likewise comes with a good selection of songs which add flavor to her gigantic base of 9000 voicelines.

