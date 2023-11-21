5 characters to pair with Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

With Honkai Star Rail version 1.5’s release, Huohuo became available to the Trailblazers. Players can build her to their liking after obtaining her from the Bloom in Gloom event warp banner. While there is a scarcity of healers in this space odyssey, many players pulled for Huohuo. Those who have obtained Huohuo and are wondering what characters they should pair with her are in the right place.

This article lists five characters that Trailblazers can pair with Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Five characters to pair with Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

1) Kafka

Kafka, a member of the infamous mysterious organization Stellaron Hunters, utilizes the power of the lightning element. Treading on the Path of Nihility, she specializes in dealing damage through DoTs (damage over time). Kafka is also one of the strongest DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail.

When paired with Huohuo, Kafka can benefit from her ultimate ability to regenerate energy for allies. Therefore, Kafka can activate her ultimate more often. Her ultimate ability holds significant value as it inflicts the shock state, the primary source of her DoT.

2) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an imaginary element-wielding five-star character, released along with version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail. He possesses an excellent kit capable of dealing absurd damage to his adversaries.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can deal significant damage. However, if he gets attacked by the enemies simultaneously, he will get knocked down when struck with a killing blow. Therefore, pairing him with Huohuo will allow him to deal damage until the end of the battle.

3) Blade

A member of the Stellaron Hunters, Blade is a swordsman who has left his mortality behind to become a blade. He follows the Path of Destruction and utilizes the wind element in Honkai Star Rail.

Blade became available to players with the release of version 1.2. Those who couldn’t obtain him will get a second chance, as he will likely get a rerun banner in version 1.6.

Blade consumes HP to deal colossal damage to his opponents. As a result, he is always running low on HP on the battlefield; hence, pairing him with Huohuo is an excellent choice. Blade can also benefit from her energy regeneration, as he does not generate enough energy with his abilities.

4) Jingliu

Our fourth choice on this list is Jingliu. She wields the ice element and is the latest addition to the Path of Destruction roster. She joined the title character roster in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Raila.

Jingliu can deal stupendous ice damage to her opponents. Her kit allows her to enter the spectral transmigration state, which enhances her skill. When she is in this state, Jingliu consumes HP from all allies to deal greater damage. Therefore, Huohuo is an outstanding partner for her, as she excels at healing all of her allies while they fight.

5) Seele

Released in the early stages of Honkai Star Rail, Seele is an exceptional Quantum DPS character. As a Path of the Hunt character, she specializes in single-target damage.

Seele can penetrate through the opponent's defense and deal significant damage. In a team, her role is to knock out smaller enemies and dish out high single-target damage, and to achieve that, Seele requires a decent amount of ATK stats. Therefore, when paired with Huohuo, Seele can one-hit smaller enemies to utilize her kit to its maximum potential.

