5 characters to pair with Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Ruan Mei has finally debuted in Honkai Star Rail with the launch of the version 1.6 update. Trailblazers can build this character to their liking after they obtain her by rolling in the Floral Triptych banner during the first phase of the ongoing version. As she is the first limited-time 5-star character who treads on the Harmony Path, many Trailblazers have pulled for her.

Ruan Mei wields the power of the Ice element and specializes in buffing her team members. Those who have obtained the latter may wonder which characters they should pair her with.

This article lists five characters players should pair with Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Characters to pair with Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

1) Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade, a member of the mysterious organization Stellaron Hunters, utilizes the power of the Wind element. He can deal colossal Wind damage to adjacent enemies as he follows the Path of Destruction. Blade is also one of the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, as he can single-handedly complete various challenging activities.

With Blade, Ruan can use her powers to increase Blade's damage output, enabling the former to deal an incredible amount of Wind damage.

2) Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu, the former sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu, is an exceptional Ice character in Honkai Star Rail. She joined the Path of Destruction character roster during the first phase of version 1.4 and is dominating the meta of this space odyssey as she is one of the best Destruction characters.

Jingliu deals excellent Ice damage to her opponents when she's in the Spectral Transmigration state, which she can enter by obtaining two stacks of Syzygy. Ruan Mei can give buffs when paired with Jingliu, which helps her reach her full potential and destroy her opponents.

3) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Our third choice on this list is Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. He joined the title’s character roster during the first phase of version 1.3. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae deals significant Imaginary damage to multiple enemies simultaneously as he treads on the Destruction Path.

Imbibitor Lunae can deal phenomenal damage; however, when he is teaming up with Ruan Mei, she can boost his damage and Weakness Break Efficiency with her skill, which allows the former to deal colossal amounts of damage.

4) Topaz & Numby

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz is one of the newest Path of The Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail. She wields the Fire element and has a playstyle that revolves around unleashing follow-up attacks. Topaz debuted in Honkai Star Rail during the second half of version 1.4 and can deal impressive amounts of single-target damage while fighting.

Topaz summons her pet Trotter, Numby, at the start of a battle and launches follow-up attacks on the enemy inflicted with the Proof of Debt status. When Topaz and Ruan Mei are paired, she can take advantage of her SPD-related buffs, unleash more follow-up attacks, and consistently deal damage to her opponents.

5) Seele

Seele (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is an exceptional Quantum DPS character and the first limited-time unit of Honkai Star Rail. She specializes in single-target damage and is the first character to receive a rerun banner during the second phase of version 1.4.

Seele gains an extra turn after defeating an opponent and can deal absurd damage to a single opponent. Her role as a team member is to defeat weaker opponents and apply Weakness Break status effects. Therefore, pairing Seele with Ruan Mei improves her RES PEN, allowing her to fully utilize her kit and deal more damage.