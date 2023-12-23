Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Quantum characters ranked

The Quantum element boasts one of the most versatile rosters in Honkai Star Rail, featuring an array of characters that specialize in various team roles. From tanks like Fu Xuan to DPS such as Seele, players can play around with a lot of different units. Moreover, a new damage dealer, Xuyei, will be introduced in the upcoming version 1.6 update.

As a 4-star unit, Xuyei will not have much influence over the game meta. Therefore, the ranking of all the other Quantum characters remains the same for the most part.

With that in mind, let us take a look at the placement of all the characters from the specified element in a Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

All Quantum characters ranked in a tier list (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The image above shows the tier list of all Quantum characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. Their performance without any Eidolons has been considered in the tier list so as to deliver fair judgment since most players will not have multiple copies of them.

Here is a discreet argument to justify their ranking. Keep in mind that even if a character is ranked low in the tier list, it does not necessarily render them useless.

SS-tier

Fu Xuan is the best tank as of version 1.6 of Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

First up, the SS-tier characters have a flawless kit and showcase stellar performance during combat. Therefore, they excel at their dedicated role and can be used across various setups.

Here are all the Quantum units that deserve to be at the top.

Fu Xuan

Silver Wolf

Fu Xuan and Silver Wolf have a high usage rate in Memory of Chaos, the peak end-game content in Honkai Star Rail. Fu Xuan, in particular, has excellent tanking capability, as she can mitigate a large chunk of damage from allies to sustain them throughout a battle.

S-tier

Seele is an S-tier Quantum character (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier is reserved for characters that either serve as a strong alternative for the top-ranking individuals or possess useful abilities to use in combat if required. In the case of the Quantum roster, the following units have been overshadowed by better characters as of patch 1.6.

Seele

Lynx

As a DPS, Seele has been subject to power creeping by the likes of Imbibitor Lunae and Jingliu in terms of damage output.

A-tier

Image showing Xuyei (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in A tier are a bit underwhelming to use, considering that the game offers a lot of other powerful options. However, with higher Eidolons, you can easily use the Quantum characters listed below:

Xuyei

Qingque

Qingque grows significantly stronger with every copy of the character, to the point where her damage output can rival some of the strongest DPS units at max Eidolons.