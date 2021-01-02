5 cheapest characters in Free Fire for Clash Squad

Special characters in Free Fire are one of the most distinctive features for players. They dispense unique abilities that assist gamers on the virtual battleground.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire. This article lists the cheapest available characters in this match type.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the cheapest characters available in the game.

Most suitable and cheapest characters in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

#1 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita is one of the earliest characters and is purchasable from the in-game store for 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

She has a passive ability named Firearms Expert which allows her to reload submachine guns faster. This is a great ability that can be of significant assistance to players in the Clash Squad mode.

#2 - Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly is also one of the first characters to be introduced and can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

She has a unique passive ability called Dash that increases her sprinting speed by 1%. Upon leveling up, her ability also increases significantly.

#3 - Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia can also be purchased from the in-game store for 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

As per her in-game description, she is a chief nurse of a renowned hospital and has a passive ability called Healing Touch. When Olivia revives teammates, her ability replenishes them with extra HP, providing them extra benefits.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato is one of the most popular characters with a passive ability, Bushido. He can be bought for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

He has a useful ability that increases armor penetration of players when their HP is decreased. This skill is more inclined towards defensive purposes and is very beneficial for passive players in the Clash Squad mode.

#5 - Caroline

Caroline is also a useful character offering increased movement speed while holding a Shotgun, thanks to her passive ability, Agility.

Caroline can be purchased from the store with 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

