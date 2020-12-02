5 cheapest Free Fire characters in December 2020

Free Fire has several features that make it different from other mobile battle royale games. One of these is the presence of characters with unique abilities that assist players on the virtual battleground.

There are 34 characters in Free Fire after the recent addition of Dasha. Except for the default characters, Nulla and Primis, they all have unique abilities.

These characters are purchasable from the in-game store by spending a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

This article lists some of the cheapest characters with the best gameplays that can be bought in Free Fire.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the cheapest characters available in the game.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

Five most affordable characters in Free Fire in December 2020

#1 - Ford

Ford in Free Fire

Advertisement

Ford can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

Ford is one of the earliest characters in the game and has a passive ability called Iron Will. It allows him to reduce damage when outside the safe zone by 4%.

#2 - Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita is purchasable from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

Nikita has a passive ability named Firearms Expert and has a base level ability to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

#3 - Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Advertisement

Kelly is also one of the first characters in Free Fire and can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins or 199 diamonds.

Kelly has a unique passive ability called Dash that increases her sprinting speed by 1%.

#4 - Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia can also be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire for either 199 diamonds or 2000 gold coins.

As Olivia's in-game description reads, she is a chief nurse of a renowned hospital and has a passive ability called Healing Touch. It is useful when she revives a player, as the latter will get restored with an extra 6HP.

#5 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Advertisement

Hayato is one of the best and most popular characters in Free Fire and can be bought 499 diamonds or 8000 gold coins.

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character in Free Fire, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to six, the armor penetration increases by 10% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?