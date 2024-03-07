5 common EA FC 24 complaints that devs should address next

Despite being a favorite among football simulation fans, EA FC 24 has not been immune to complaints. The title combines fresh innovations with classic gameplay to mirror the real-world sport accurately. Still, there are areas where it falls short, as voiced by its community. Improving on these aspects could significantly boost the game's quality.

Below, we delve into five frequent criticisms and offer suggestions for how the developers might resolve them in future updates or versions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 common complaints raised by players in EA FC 24

1) Inconsistent pressing mechanic

Inconsistent pressing often puts pressure on the goalkeeper's AI in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The pressing mechanic in EA FC 24, designed to allow players to apply defensive pressure on the opposition, has come under scrutiny for its inconsistency. It feels ineffective at times, failing to reflect one's strategic intent.

This inconsistency can break the immersion and frustrate players who rely on tactical nuances to get ahead.

Suggestion: Developers should revisit the algorithms that govern pressing effectiveness, ensuring that it responds accurately to player inputs and situations on the pitch.

This might involve refining how the game calculates player positions, stamina, and the relative strength of teams to produce a more realistic and reliable pressing system.

2) Stamina impact on player performance

The lesser the stamina, the more prone a player is to be injured in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

In the current patch of EA FC 24, the impact of stamina on player performance seems understated.

Players can often sprint and perform at peak levels far longer than would be realistic, which diminishes the strategic aspect of managing player energy and making timely substitutions.

Suggestion: A more sophisticated stamina model should be implemented, one that closely mirrors the physical demands of a real football match.

This would necessitate players to think more critically about the timing of sprints, the use of high-intensity pressing, and the strategic use of substitutes to maintain their team's competitiveness throughout the match.

3) Overpowered defensive AI

Overpowered defensive AI is often seen as a frustrating hurdle to surpass in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Many players have expressed concerns over the AI's defensive capabilities, describing them as overly potent and sometimes insurmountable. This can lead to a lack of offensive fluidity and diminish the satisfaction of scoring goals.

Suggestion: Balancing AI difficulty is always a challenge, but it's essential to ensure that defending does not become a frustrating obstacle to gameplay.

Adjustments could include dialing back the AI's anticipation abilities slightly and providing players with more tools or tactics to break down stubborn defenses, ensuring a fair challenge.

4) Sensitive ball control mechanics

Sensitive Ball control mechanics lead to losing possession in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Current ball control mechanics in EA FC 24 are perceived as overly sensitive, making it too easy for players to lose possession. This sensitivity can make the game feel unpredictable and penalize players for minor inaccuracies in control.

Suggestion: Refining ball control to offer a more balanced challenge could involve tweaking the physics engine or adjusting how player attributes like dribbling and ball control influence interactions with the ball.

The goal should be to reward skillful play while still allowing room for pressure and defensive play to cause turnovers in a realistic manner.

5) Unrealistic player strength

Unrealistic player strength often leads to fouls in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Instances where seemingly weaker players overpower physically stronger opponents challenge the authenticity of the game. Player attributes should meaningfully impact battles for possession and physical duels on the pitch.

Suggestion: A review of the physics engine and player attribute system might be necessary to ensure that strength, balance, and body mass play more decisive roles in physical confrontations.

Adjusting these factors could lead to a more realistic representation of player interactions, where skill and strategy need to be complemented by physicality in certain situations.

Addressing these five areas of concern could significantly improve the player experience in EA FC 24. Developers have the challenging task of balancing realism with gameplay mechanics that remain fun and engaging. However, by listening to player feedback and continually refining the simulation, the path to an even more immersive and enjoyable football game is clear.