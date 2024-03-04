Complete EA FC 24 Title Update 10 patch notes

EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 24 Title Update 10 patch notes, featuring a host of improvements to the game's overall quality. While the gameplay changes might not be as extensive as previous patches, it includes some necessary tweaks and fixes that will help improve the title's overall experience.

After Title Update 9 completely changed the game's meta due to various nerfs to trivela shots and buffs to defensive AI, the EA FC 24 Title Update 10 patch notes are nowhere near as revolutionary or game-changing. The update focuses mostly on visual issues and some gameplay errors as well.

The EA FC 24 Title Update 10 will be live soon

As disclosed by the EA Sports FC Direct Communication account on Twitter, the EA FC 24 Title Update 10 will be released soon for all game versions across all platforms.

While the developers usually release these updates in a staggered manner across the various platforms, this patch is much smaller, making it possible for it to be made available for all versions simultaneously.

Here are the patch notes for the EA FC 24 Title Update 10:

Utimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

In some cases, matches could have been paused at unintended moments.

Gameplay

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed an issue that could have resulted in Shot and Pass Canceling not occurring when requested.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some player models, kits, badges, and balls.

Addressed the following issues:

Created player head customization could have reset in some specific instances.

Female created players could not always have been assigned to intended teams.

Addressed instances of placeholder text.

Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.

From these notes, it is evident that this patch focuses on addressing various menu-based, visual, and performative errors that hinder the overall enjoyment for gamers worldwide. The only gameplay change is the fix for the shot/pass cancel animations not registering, which is extremely useful in the game's current meta.

While it is unknown when the EA FC 24 Title Update 10 will be released, gamers can expect it to arrive this week during the ongoing FC Fantasy promo in Ultimate Team.