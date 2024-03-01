EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Team 2 players released: Lucio and Dembele lead the line

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Team 2 players in Ultimate Team, featuring Heroes like Lucio and current-gen superstars like Ousmane Dembele. This is arguably even better than the first batch of special cards added to the game last week, with an even more overpowered selection of players receiving special cards.

These items are dynamic in nature and can receive upgrades based on how their team performs in real life. While Hero players like Lucio can get a maximum of two in-form upgrades, regular items like Ousmane Dembele can be upgraded up to four times. This makes the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Team 2 even more impressive, as all the players involved already possess some amazing stats.

Ousmane Dembele and Lucio headline the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Team 2 lineup

The first squad of Fantasy players in Ultimate Team featured massive names like Antoine Griezmann, Ferland Mendy, and Claudio Marchisio. However, the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy 2 roster has surpassed its predecessor by introducing even more elite-tier Heroes, such as Lucio and Yaya Toure, and pairing them up with superstars of the current generation like Ousmane Dembele and Federico Chiesa.

Not only do these players already possess the stats and PlayStyles to be exceptional in the current meta of the game, they also have the potential to receive further upgrades. With the best cards of the event being linked to some of the greatest teams in the world, these upgrades should be easy to come by.

Which players are included in the promo lineup?

Expand Tweet

These are the currently active players who are part of the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Team 2 squad:

Ousmane Dembele: 91

Luis Diaz: 90

Declan Rice: 90

Vivianne Miedema: 90

Federico Chiesa: 89

Georgia Stanway: 89

Lieke Martens: 89

Geyse da Silva: 89

Yan Couto: 88

Antonio Candreva: 88

Ian Maatsen: 87

Julie Pasquereau: 87

Omar Marmoush: 86

Pierre Lees-Melou: 86

Meanwhile, these are the Heroes included in the lineup:

Wesley Sneijder: 92

Lucio: 91

Steve McManaman: 91

Sonia Bompastor: 91

Ramires: 90

Yaya Toure: 90

Javier Mascherano: 90

Tomas Brolin: 89

All these players have already received an initial boost that will make them viable on the virtual pitch, and further upgrades will only serve to enhance their performance in the current meta of the game.