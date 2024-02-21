5 best EA FC 24 Future Star players

In the latest promotional event, EA FC 24 Future Star players are igniting the virtual pitch with youthful vigor. The "Future Stars" event marks a significant milestone in FC 24, shining the spotlight on the rising talents poised to redefine the game. Handpicked for their exceptional skills and untapped potential, these under-23 prodigies stand as the vanguard of a new era in virtual football.

The Future Stars Team 1 has already made waves, and the spotlight is now shifting to the electrifying lineup of Future Stars Team 2, available until February 23, 2024.

EA FC 24 Future Star players aren't merely names on a roster, they embody the very essence of football's future, transitioning from wonderkids to world-class talents with each flick, dribble, and goal.

From dazzling dribblers to commanding defenders, these young individuals encapsulate the essence of EA FC's evolution, showcasing their talents with every pixelated pass and precision shot. This article dives deep into the digital arena to unveil the five standout EA FC 24 Future Star players' cards.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. This list does not include Heroes or Icons.

EA FC 24 Future Star Players: Top 5

5) Alex Balde - 89 LB

Alex Balde's 89-rated LB card is a hidden gem in the EA FC 24 Future Star roster (Image via EA Sports)

Ranked fifth on the list of EA FC 24 Future Star players is the 89-rated 20-year-old Spanish left back Alex Balde. His Future Star card boasts impressive attributes across the board, showcasing his exceptional potential on the virtual pitch.

Balde's standout attributes include remarkable pace, with a staggering 97 in both acceleration and sprint speed. His passing abilities are equally impressive, with 92 short passing, 80 long passing, and 90 crossings, making him a potent threat on the attack. Additionally, his dribbling skills, 87 agility, and 91 reactions make him a formidable force in defense.

With a double PlayStyle+ of quickstep and intercept, the Barcelona wonderkid brings versatility and tactical awareness to the field. His high/high work rate ensures he contributes both defensively and offensively throughout the game.

Alex Balde's Future Stars card establishes him not only as one of the top five Future Star players but also as one of the premier full-backs currently in the game. As he continues to develop and hone his skills, he promises to be a force to be reckoned with in EA Sports FC.

4) Youssoufa Moukoko - 89 ST

German prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko is the youngest player on the list of best EA FC 24 Future Star players (Image via EA Sports)

Ranked fourth on the list is the 89-rated 19-year-old German striker, Youssoufa Moukoko. His EA FC 24 Future Star players card showcases impressive attacking attributes that cement his position as one of the top talents in the game.

Akin to Alex Balde, Moukoko's standout feature is also his exceptional pace, boasting an impressive 93 acceleration and 90 sprint speed. This allows him to outpace defenders and create scoring opportunities with ease. His shooting abilities are equally impressive, with 93 finishing, 92 shot power, and 92 positioning, making him a lethal finisher in front of goal.

In addition to his attacking prowess, the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid possesses excellent dribbling skills with 90 agility, and 91 balance, allowing him to navigate through defenses with precision. His 5-star weak foot and 4-star skill boost further enhance his versatility and effectiveness on the pitch.

With a rare and brilliant double PlayStyle+ combo of Acrobatic and Technical, Moukoko brings flair and creativity to his gameplay. His ability to execute acrobatic finishes and showcase technical dribbling skills makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders inside the D-box.

Youssoufa Moukoko's Future Stars card thus labels him as one of the most promising young strikers in FC 24, with the potential to become a prolific goal scorer at the highest level.

3) Alejandro Garnacho - 90 LW

Alejandro Garnacho secures the third spot in the list of best EA FC 24 Future Star players (Image via EA Sports)

Taking the third spot on the list is the 90-rated 19-year-old Argentine left winger Alejandro Garnacho. His EA FC 24 Future Star players card showcases a blend of pace, skill, and precision that solidifies his status as one of the best upcoming talents in the game.

Similar to the previous two entries in the list, Garnacho's standout attribute is also his blistering pace, with impressive ratings of 96 acceleration and 93 sprint speed. This allows him to outpace defenders and create scoring opportunities with his explosive speed.

The Manchester United Academy product's shooting abilities are noteworthy, with 85+ ratings in finishing, shot power, and long shots, making him a potent goal threat from the wing. The Argentine's 93 positioning and 88 vision attributes also make him a brilliant poacher and opportunistic item in EA FC 24.

Garnacho possesses exceptional playmaking skills too, with 97 agility and 98 balance, allowing him to traverse through defenses with ease. His 5-star skill boost and 4-star weak foot further enhance his versatility and effectiveness on the pitch.

Garnacho's impactful double PlayStyle+ combo of Acrobatic and Finesse Shot adds flair and unpredictability to his gameplay. His ability to execute acrobatic finishes (both in real and virtual pitches) and finesse shots across Zones 13 to 15 make him a formidable attacking threat capable of unlocking defenses and finding the back of the net with precision.

Alejandro Garnacho's Future Stars card establishes him as one of the best young wingers in the game, with the potential to become a key player for any team.

2) Selma Bacha - 91 LB

Selma Bacha has the highest shot power in the EA FC 24 Future Star roster (Image via EA Sports)

Securing the second position on the list of EA FC 24 Future Star players is the remarkable 23-year-old French left back Selma Bacha. As the sole female player featured, Bacha's inclusion highlights her exceptional talent and versatility on the virtual pitch. Capable of playing in multiple positions, including LB, LW, and LWB, she brings a unique dimension to any squad.

Bacha's Future Stars card boasts impressive attributes across the board, but her standout feature is her incredible 99 shot power. This extraordinary stat sets her apart as a formidable threat in attack, capable of unleashing powerful shots from a distance with unparalleled force.

Bacha also excels in various other aspects of the game. Her blistering 92 pace, showcased by impressive ratings in 97 acceleration and 88 sprint speed, allows her to outpace opponents and contribute both defensively and offensively. The Lyon prodigy's exceptional defending attributes, including 86 interceptions, 90 standing tackle, and 94 sliding tackle, make her a solid presence at the back.

Bacha's versatility is further accentuated by her 4-star skill boost and 4-star weak foot, enabling her to execute a wide range of skills with precision and confidence. With a High/High work rate, she maintains a high level of performance throughout the entire match, contributing both defensively and in attack.

Another intriguing aspect of Bacha's PlayStyle+ is her double combo of Whipped Pass and Block, adding a unique dimension to her gameplay. This combination allows her to deliver precise crosses into the box while also maintaining a solid defensive presence, making her a valuable asset on both ends of the pitch.

This EA FC 24 Future Star players card thus establishes Bacha as one of the standout players in FC 24. With her exceptional attributes and versatile skill set, she is undoubtedly one of the best cards in the game, capable of making a significant impact in any Ultimate Team lineup.

1) Jeremy Doku - 89 RW

Jeremy Doku is the undisputed champion in the list of best EA FC 24 Future Star players (Image via EA Sports)

Jeremy Doku, the dynamic 89-rated Belgian right winger, claims the coveted first spot on the list of the best EA FC 24 Future Star players. Doku's Future Stars player's card showcases an impressive array of attributes that highlight his prowess on the virtual pitch.

Doku's standout feature is his exceptional 97 overall pace, with staggering ratings in 99 acceleration and 95 sprint speed. This blazing speed makes him a formidable threat in attack, capable of leaving defenders trailing in his wake and creating scoring opportunities with ease.

Doku also boasts impressive dribbling abilities, with ratings of 93 dribbling, 99 agility, and 97 balance. These attributes allow him to maneuver effortlessly past defenders, weaving through tight spaces and maintaining control of the ball even at high speeds.

Doku's EA FC 24 Future Star players card demonstrates composure and vision beyond his years, with 90 composure and 87 vision. This enables him to make intelligent decisions in the final third, whether delivering incisive passes to teammates or taking on defenders with confidence.

Doku's versatility is further enhanced by his 5-star skill boost and 4-star weak foot, allowing him to execute a wide range of skill moves and strikes with precision. With a "Mostly Explosive" AcceleRATE and a High/Med work rate, he maintains a relentless attacking presence throughout the match, constantly pressuring opposition defenses.

Another notable aspect of this card is the double PlayStyle+ combo of Rapid and Trickster, two of the best PlayStyles in FC 24. Rapid enhances Doku's sprint speed and agility, allowing him to outpace defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities with ease.

Trickster accentuates Doku's dribbling skills, enabling him to perform flashy skill moves, and Rapid helps him deceive opponents with quick changes of direction. Some gamers in the EA FC community also consider this card to be the best dribbling item in the game

Doku's Future Stars card establishes him as one of the premier wingers in FC 24 and, arguably, the best card available in this particular event roster.