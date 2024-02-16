5 best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players

EA Sports' FC 24 is the new avatar of the franchise (Previously EA Sports FIFA), launched in September last year, and the list of best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players showcases some prominent perks added to the game. Among these, the PlayStyles feature has revolutionized the gaming experience, allowing gamers to augment their performance on the virtual pitch.

With 34 distinct PlayStyles in EA Sports FC 24 categorized into six areas, like passing, shooting, and defending, players have ample options to customize their gameplay.

While Ultimate Team remains a popular mode, Pro Clubs steals the limelight for its immersive team-based experience. Here, players get to truly immerse themselves in the world of virtual football, coordinating plays with teammates to secure victories.

This article dives into the top five EA FC PlayStyles for pro players, offering valuable insights into the strategies that dominate live matches. While some may be drawn to the allure of the most overpowered EA FC 24 PlayStyles, seasoned pros often opt for choices that are stable and well-suited to the meta.

With the right combination of PlayStyles, pro players can assert their dominance on the virtual field, showcasing their skills and teamwork for all to see.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players

1) Whipped Pass

Whipped Pass is one of the best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players, especially for cross-spammers (Image via EA Sports)

The Whipped Pass PlayStyle, which is among the top EA FC 24 PlayStyles for Pro Players, is known for delivering high-speed crosses into the box. It enhances the accuracy, speed, and curve of crosses, making them more challenging for defenders.

Expand Tweet

Wide-field players like Caroline Graham Hansen, Jeremie Frimpong, and Michael Laudrup exploit this PlayStyle to create goal-scoring opportunities from the flanks. Specialized CAMs and Registas like Kevin De Bruyne, Joshua Kimmich, and Luka Modric also excel in this trait.

In pro play, where quick transitions are key, this PlayStyle allows players to capitalize on scoring opportunities efficiently by delivering fast-paced crosses.

2) Anticipate

Anticipate ranks fourth, valued by defensive players for securing possession through successful tackles with minimal fouling. This PlayStyle improves standing tackle success rates, allowing defenders to halt opponents' advances with precision.

In pro play, maintaining defensive solidity is crucial, and the Anticipate PlayStyle offers a significant advantage in this regard by allowing players to disrupt opposition attacks effectively.

Anticipate is one of the best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players who believe in playing from the back (Image via EA Sports)

Defenders, especially CBs like Virgil Van Dijk, Wendie Renard, and Bobby Moore, excel with the PlayStyle Plus variant, further bolstering their defensive prowess. Anticipate is undoubtedly one of the top EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players.

3) Finesse Shot

Finesse Shot is one of the best EA FC PlayStyles for pro players who are obsessed with top-corner bangers (Image via EA Sports)

Finesse Shot is renowned for its ability to curve the ball when shooting, making it valuable in one-on-one situations and long-range attempts. It enhances finesse shots with faster execution, increased curve, and improved accuracy.

Expand Tweet

Considered one of the most favored EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players, this trait is leveraged to exploit tight spaces and angles, increasing scoring efficiency and posing a constant threat in the final third.

Mohamed Salah is one of the top choices for players possessing Finesse Shot PlayStyle plus (Image via EA Sports)

Notable attacking players like Sam Kerr, Mohamed Salah, and Gerd Muller excel with this PlayStyle, showcasing their ability to skillfully place the ball into the net from various positions and angles.

4) Rapid

The Rapid PlayStyle, one of the best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players, provides a significant boost to sprint speed while dribbling, enabling players to outpace defenders and create goal-scoring opportunities with a blistering pace. It reduces the likelihood of fumbling the ball at high speeds, allowing for precise control during fast dribbles.

In pro play, speed and agility are critical attributes, and the Rapid PlayStyle offers a decisive edge in one-on-one situations and attacking transitions. Top speedsters like Kylian Mbappe leverage this PlayStyle to devastating effect, making them formidable forces in attacking transitions and counter-attacks.

5) Technical

The Technical PlayStyle in EA FC 24 is favored by players who rely on precise dribbling to outmaneuver opponents and create goal-scoring opportunities. It offers increased speed during Controlled Sprints and enables precise turns while dribbling, enhancing close-control dribbling effectiveness.

Technical is one of the best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players who believe in midfield dominance (Image via EA Sports)

In pro play, where tight defensive structures are common, the Technical PlayStyle allows players to penetrate defensive lines with finesse and creativity, making it a preferred choice for controlling the tempo of the game. Players like Lionel Messi excel with this PlayStyle, showcasing their exceptional ball control and ability to navigate through tight spaces.

Thus, Technical, both in its base and plus version, stands as the undisputed champion on the list of best EA FC 24 PlayStyles for pro players.