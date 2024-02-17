5 Best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations

In the ever-evolving FC 24 gaming landscape, mastering the ideal EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations has been crucial for boosting player abilities and giving an edge on the virtual pitch. Finding the best pairings has been crucial for dominating the game, especially with its' two-layered dimension.

PlayStyles are like a player's unique signature moves, crafted from real-world data to bring out their individual strengths in the digital field. PlayStyles+ elevates this concept, giving elite players extraordinary abilities that set them apart. While there are several cards with impressive PlayStyles+, the rare double PlayStyle+ cards, often found in RTTF (Road to the Final) or TOTY (Team of the Year) versions, take a player's performance to unmatched levels.

However, not all combinations of double PlayStyle+ cards are created equal. Some pairings are simply more lethal and impactful in gameplay, posing significant threats to opponents. This article dives deep into the top five EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations, dissecting their gameplay prowess and in-game dominance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations: Top 5

5) Rapid + Whipped Pass

Whipped Pass and Rapid make one of the most coveted EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations (Image via EA Sports)

The double PlayStyles+ combination of Rapid and Whipped Pass on a player card in EA FC 24 creates a lethal and versatile threat on the virtual pitch. With Rapid, the player gains blistering speed while dribbling, enabling them to outpace defenders and create separation to deliver deadly crosses.

Meanwhile, Whipped Pass ensures that all crosses are highly accurate, faster, and feature more curves, making them incredibly difficult for defenders to intercept and providing ample opportunities for teammates to score. AC Milan's Rafael Leao's UEL RTTF card is one such FC 24 item that possesses this overpowered bi-trait.

This combination benefits an FC 24 player by adding a dynamic dimension to their attacking strategy. Utilizing their exceptional speed and precise crossing abilities, the player becomes a constant menace down the flanks, capable of breaking through defensive lines and delivering pinpoint crosses into the danger zone.

This versatility lets the player adapt to different game situations, whether launching rapid counterattacks or breaking down stubborn defenses with incisive wing play. Thus, Rapid and Whipped Pass happens to be one of the best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations.

4) Long Ball Pass + Pinged Pass

Joshua Kimmich's 90-rated UCL RTTF card possesses Long Ball and Pinged Pass, one of the best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations (Images via EA Sports)

The combination of Pinged Pass and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles+ on a player card in EA FC 24 creates a dynamic and lethal asset on the virtual pitch. This duo enhances passing abilities to exceptional levels, allowing the player to excel in ground and aerial distribution.

UCL RTTF Joshua Kimmich card is one such rare item that owns this combo. With Pinged Pass, the player can swiftly deliver accurate ground passes, maintaining possession and initiating attacks with rapid precision. Meanwhile, Long Ball Pass enables them to execute pinpoint lobbed long passes, stretching defenses and creating scoring opportunities from deeper positions on the field.

Together, these PlayStyles+ offer versatility and unpredictability, making it challenging for opponents to defend against the player's versatile passing trait. Thus, being fourth on the list, this is one of the best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations, especially for DLPs and Registas.

Whether threading through balls to strikers or launching long-range switches of play, the combination of Pinged Pass and Long Ball Pass elevates the player's influence on the game, facilitating fluid and effective gameplay strategies.

3) Finesse Shot + Technical

Possessed by French Icon TOTY Franck Ribery, Finesse and Technical is one of the most specialized EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations (Images via EA Sports)

Players possessing the double PlayStyles+ combination of Technical and Finesse Shot in EA FC 24 wield a lethal arsenal on the virtual pitch. As of now, the newly added 92-rated TOTY Icon Franck Ribery is the only card in the game to boast this one-of-a-kind combo.

With Technical, these players penetrate defenses with precision dribbling, creating space to unleash their deadly Finesse shots. This highly impactful combination benefits players immensely, transforming them into clinical finishers capable of placing the ball precisely into the corners of the net.

With high levels of footballing techniques and playmaking abilities, this PlayStyle+ pair is one of the top EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations. The ability to maneuver past defenders and unleash accurate finesse shots from various angles make these players a constant threat in front of goal, providing a reliable source of goals and contributing to their team's success.

2) Anticipate + Block

Defensive traits Anticipate and Block, owned by Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk, is second on the list of best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations (Images via EA Sports)

Players equipped with the double PlayStyles+ combination of Anticipate and Block in EA FC 24 possess an incredibly powerful defensive skill set. Virgil Van Dijk's 96-rated TOTY card is one such item that owns this deadly combo.

Anticipate lets players predict and intercept passes with precision, while Block enhances their ability to execute elastic and overreaching blocks, denying opponents scoring opportunities effectively. With the PlayStyle+ enhancements, their defensive prowess is elevated to unprecedented levels.

Their standing tackle success rates are significantly boosted, allowing them to dispossess opponents more efficiently while maintaining a low fouling rate. Additionally, their blocks become even more formidable, as they now possess an extended reach and heightened success rates, making them an impenetrable barrier in defense.

This combination benefits an FC 24 player by providing unmatched defensive stability and reliability. Opponents find it incredibly challenging to break through their defensive line, as they excel in intercepting passes and blocking shots with precision. Thus, this top-notch ability to anticipate and neutralize threats put the trait-pair second on the list of best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations.

1) Quick Step + Trivela

TOTY Kylian Mbappe's Quick Step and Trivela is the best trait-pair in the list of best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations (Images via EA Sports)

Players equipped with the double PlayStyles+ combination of Quick Step and Trivela in EA FC 24 epitomize a lethal blend of agility and technical brilliance. One of the best available cards in the game, the 97-rated TOTY Kylian Mbappe, possesses this trait combo, making the item a menace outside the D-Box.

With Quick Step, players boast rapid acceleration on and off the ball, allowing them to swiftly evade opponents and create space. This agility perfectly complements Trivela, enabling them to execute precise passes, crosses, and shots with the outside of their foot in a fluid and dynamic manner.

The PlayStyle+ enhancements further amplify their impact on the pitch. With Quick Step+, their acceleration during explosive sprints is significantly heightened, granting them an even greater burst of speed to leave defenders trailing behind. Additionally, Trivela+ reduces errors on outside-of-the-foot passes and shots, ensuring greater accuracy and effectiveness in executing this unique technique.

Players become constant threats in the attacking third, capable of swiftly maneuvering past defenders and delivering pinpoint Trivela shots. Their agility and technical proficiency make them a nightmare to defend against, providing a vital edge in punishing defenders and creating goal-scoring opportunities for the team.

Thus, Trivela and Quick Step stand as the undisputed champion on the list of best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations.