EA Sports FC 24 leak hints at Franck Ribery arriving as an Icon in Ultimate Team

Based on a recent leak on Twitter, Franck Ribery will be part of the Icon roster in EA Sports FC 24. The French maestro called it a day on his illustrious career earlier this season, having spent the last few seasons in Serie A with Salernitana and Fiorentina. Being amongst this generation's most popular and beloved players, this rumor has caused quite a stir on social media.

Icons have been a mainstay in Ultimate Team since the early days of the series, and with the franchise being rebranded, players can be assured that they will retain their relevance on the virtual pitch.

These legends are present in the game for players to celebrate their amazing careers by adding them to their squads, with Franck Ribery potentially being the latest inclusion in EA Sports FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

French legend Franck Ribery could possibly arrive as an Icon in EA Sports FC 24

Despite being extremely popular with mainstream audiences, Franck Ribery is arguably among his generation's most underrated players. During an era dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, his performances often went under the radar.

The Frenchman had an illustrious stint with Bayern Munich, gloriously winning it all and securing a host of individual honors. For over a decade, he formed a formidable attacking partnership with Dutch winger Arjen Robben, terrorizing defenses across Europe. After such a storied career, he definitely deserves to be part of the Icon roster in EA Sports FC 24.

What will Ribery's Icon card look like in EA Sports FC 24?

Since his inclusion on the Icon roster is purely speculative and based on leaks, his overall rating and attributes have not been disclosed. However, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that he could possess a 91-rated left-winger item with the following stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 88

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 50

Physicality: 60

While these are just predictions, the stats paint an accurate picture of how Ribery performed during the peak of his career. He was a tricky and skillful winger capable of blitzing past defenders with his sublime dribbling skills and ability to score with either foot, earning a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves in FIFA Ultimate Team.

If his Icon version possesses such impressive stats and the coveted five-star combo, he could be an elite-tier attacker in EA Sports FC 24.

