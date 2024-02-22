All EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players (leaked)

The EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players will be available soon in Ultimate Team as the next big promo. Once again, the community will be receiving special cards via packs, objectives, and SBCs to add to their respective squads. After days of speculation by gamers, EA Sports has confirmed the release date and time of the upcoming promo. However, the developer hasn't dropped any hints about the upcoming cards.

That said, reliable FUT Sheriff has leaked a few items that will likely make it to the upcoming promo. The community will have to wait for the official release, but the leaks could be helpful for many. Additionally, more EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players may be named as the release comes closer.

List of EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players (leaked)

As of writing, two EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players have been leaked as far as possible pack contents are concerned:

Ferland Mendy

Mattijs De Ligt

It's rare for the first leaked cards of an upcoming promo to belong to defenders. However, this should be great news for many, especially for those seeking defensive reinforcements.

Gamers will be keen to learn about the other names that could be leaked in the upcoming hours. The new cards will go live on Friday, February 23, at 6 pm UK time. The release date and time were confirmed by a new Ultimate Team loading screen last night.

Interestingly, the same loading screen has also confirmed the existence of Heroes, which are special cards of retired footballers. Last year, the Fantasy FUT promo also had a seperate set of Heroes. It appears that EA Sports is following the previous pattern once again.

All EA FC 24 FC Fantasy Players will also be able to get live upgrades. To get the boosts, the footballer representing a card will have to fulfil certain conditions in real life. According to rumors, each player will be able to get up to four in-form upgrades (yet to be confirmed).

Aside from the two names mentioned here, new Tottenham loanee Timo Werner is expected to get a SBC in the coming days as part of the promo.