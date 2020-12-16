5 most difficult medals to get in PUBG Mobile Lite as of December 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular title specially made for users with lower-end smartphones. This game provides the same thrills and adventures as its blood bother, PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite also has a similar feature where players can achieve titles. These can be displayed on players' profile to depict their skills and credibility in the game. Some of these titles are easy to obtain, while others are tougher to get.

This article lists some of the most challenging titles to achieve in the game as of December 2020.

Five most demanding titles to acquire in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 - Chicken Expert

The Chicken Expert title is not easy to attain. A player has to win a classic solo match while being in the Platinum tier or above by killing enemies using different weapons like ARs, SMGs, Shotguns, Vehicles, grenades, Sniper rifles, DMRs, etc.

It requires a lot of time, patience, practice, and grinding to accomplish.

#2 - On a Mission

On a Mission can be achieved after a player accomplishes the grinding milestone. It will only be unlocked when gamers complete all other Weapon Mastery titles in PUBG Mobile Lite, like Pistol Mastery, Melee Mastery, etc.

It requires an absurd amount of time, as achieving all the Weapon Mastery titles takes a lot of hustle, patience, and hard work.

#3 - Commando

Commando is one of those titles that really tests the patience and skills of players in PUBG Mobile Lite. It requires them to win 50 classic solo matches while in the Platinum tier or above, without equipping any helmet, vests, or backpacks.

It is nearly impossible to get a Chicken Dinner without these basic armors and utilities, as it significantly impacts a player's HP level and carrying capacity, making it a much more formidable job to acquire this title.

#4 - Mythic Fashion

Most titles in PUBG Mobile Lite encourage players to better their gameplay. However, Mythic Fashion is one of those milestones that stimulates a player to purchase things with real money and is heavy on the pocket.

It requires gamers to have at least 50 Mythic outfits in their inventory. Unless they are willing to pay a lot of money to purchase such outfits, attaining this title is not feasible.

#5 - Sharpshooter

This is also a title that ruthlessly tests the skillset and abilities of players. The Sharpshooter title requires gamers to be in the Platinum tier or above. Without missing a single shot, they have to kill three enemies 50 meters away consecutively via a headshot, all in a classic solo match.

This title is extremely difficult to achieve, as players without insane aim cannot take down three enemies consecutively from 50 meters away. It requires constant effort to be completed in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: What may seem difficult or challenging for one may not be for another. This list has been curated in the most generalized order.