5 most difficult titles to get in PUBG Mobile Lite in February 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite has been primarily developed for users with low-end smartphones. It is basically a toned-down version of its original variant - PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers similar gameplay experience as the original one, but with drastically reduced visual quality. The game also has a lot of similarities with the original version. It also includes achievement titles which players can get by completing a task or a series of tasks.

However, not all of them are easy to attain. This article lists down some of the most difficult titles to attain in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Five most difficult titles to acquire in PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

#1 Chicken Expert

Image via The golden pan

The title of Chicken Expert is not easy to achieve. A player must win a classic solo match in or above the Platinum tier by eliminating opponents using various weapons such as ARs, SMGs, Shotguns, Vehicles, Grenades, Sniper rifles, DMRs, etc.

It usually takes a lot of effort, persistence, work, and grinding to make it happen.

#2 Commando

Commando is one of those games that always tests the patience and abilities of PUBG Mobile Lite players. It demands players to win 50 classic solo matches when in or above Platinum, without wearing any helmets, vests or backpacks.

It is almost impossible to win a game without these basic weapons and utilities, since it greatly affects the player's HP level and ability, making it a much more intimidating task to achieve this title.

#3 Sharpshooter

This is also a title that mercilessly tests the talents and abilities of the players. The Sharpshooter title requires players to be in or over the Platinum tier. They have to kill three enemies 50 meters away in a row via headshots in a classic solo match without missing a single shot.

This title is really very difficult to achieve and requires constant effort.

#4 Mythic Fashion

Image via Sashank/ YouTube

This title requires gamers to have at least 50 Mythic outfits in their inventory. This is one of the least feasible PUBG Mobile Lite titles and players need to spend real money to attain this title. As this title requires the player to spend a hefty sum, this is one of the least attained titles in the game.

#5 On A Mission

Image via Babong/ YouTube

On A Mission can be accomplished after a player has acquired all of the grinding milestone. It will only be unlocked when players complete all other PUBG Mobile Lite Weapon Mastery titles, such as Pistol Mastery, Melee Mastery, etc.

It takes an absurd amount of time, as the accomplishment of all the Weapon Mastery titles takes a lot of effort, persistence, and perseverance.