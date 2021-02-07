PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update for Season 21: APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of the popular BR title - ‘PUBG Mobile.’ The game was made specifically for users who own low-end devices, and it only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly. In it, 60 players dive onto an island and fight out against each other for the Chicken Dinner.

Periodically, the developers introduce a wide variety of features. The 0.20.1 global update was recently rolled out, and the users who have the older 0.20.0 version can directly download it in-game.

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 global update for Season 21 via APK file

As mentioned earlier, users with the older version can directly update to the latest version in-game. However, those who do not have it can first download the 0.20.0 update on their device and update to the 0.20.1 later.

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB; hence users have to make sure that they have sufficient storage space available on their device. Moreover, the size of the in-game update varies based on their device.

Follow the given steps to download and install the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: First, visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link for it is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite official website: Click here

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download APK’ button; the download process for the APK file will soon commence.

Step 3: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been enabled previously. Gamers have to next locate and install the APK file on their devices.

Step 4: Finally, open PUBG Mobile Lite. After the in-game patches complete, players can enjoy playing the title.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

