Dragon-type Pokemon are some of the most powerful creatures in the franchise, but with that comes some division.

Not every Dragon-type is an amazing Pokemon such as Dragonite or Garchomp. In fact, some of these creatures end up on the unlikeable list for a handful of trainers.

There is never going to be a Pokemon that every fan absolutely loves. Every single typing is going to have its share of those that some fans just can't stand.

Note: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others.

5 most disliked Dragon Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Dracovish truly brings the divisiveness in terms of likeable and unlikeable Pokemon. When first introduced in Sword and Shield, Dracovish was a monstrosity who could dominate in battle. It can still do that, but many believe it has overstayed its welcome. There as just as many fans that dislike Dracovish as there are that love it.

#4 - Flygon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flygon is disliked simply because it doesn't hold a candle to the other Dragon-type Pokemon. It is not a bad Pokemon to have or battle with. Compared to other Dragons in the series, though, it is sorely lacking. That has many fans avoiding it and choosing one of the other Dragon-types instead.

#3 - Drampa

Image via Game Freak

Drampa is a Pokemon that many feel is a Pokedex placeholder. It doesn't have any abilities or specialties that make it stand out among the other Dragon-types. It seems to have been created to simply fill a slot in the Pokedex and nothing more. These type of Pokemon, that don't have a purpose, truly irk the majority of fans.

#2 - Alolan Exeggutor

Image via The Pokemon Company

For one reason and one reason only, Alolan Exeggutor is disliked. It has a Dragon-typing while Charizard does not. Once fans saw this version of the Grass-type receive a spot in the Dragon category, knowing Charizard will forever be a Fire/Flying-type, some serious ire was drawn. Thankfully, a Mega Evolution gave Charizard a Dragon-typing, but Exeggutors from Alola will never be praised regardless.

#1 - Shelgon

Image via The Pokemon Company

No one likes Shelgon. Yes, it evolves into Salamence, but that is the only reason any trainer keeps it around. As a pure Dragon-type, it is one of the worst middle evolutions in the entire category. Put it against a Dragonair, Fraxure, or Gabite, and it doesn't stand a chance. Many dislike it because a cool Pokemon like Salamence deserves a much better evolutionary line.