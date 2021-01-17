Dragon type Pokemon are the most powerful creatures in the franchise, gaining popularity through sheer domination.

Dragon Pokemon can do it all. They can fly, blast other Pokemon to bits, and dish out destruction unlike any other type of creature.

There is a reason some of the hardest gym battles are dragon type leaders. There's a reason it took Ash so long to catch a Dragonite. Dragon Pokemon are the top tier of Pokemon outside of the legendary/mythical categories.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. It does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the most popular Dragon type Pokemon.

5 most popular Dragon Pokemon of all time

#5 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Dracovish is new to the scene, first introduced as a fossil mashed abomination in Sword and Shield. It has quickly become one of the fan favorites from the game. Not only do memes point out how hideous it is, Dracovish is disgustingly powerful. People love this strange Dragon type and how dangerous of a battler it can be.

#4 - Garchomp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Another dangerous battler is Garchomp. At one point, it was the most incredible competitive Pokemon on the planet. It was unstoppable and the focal point of almost every team.

It is so fast and powerful. Not many creatures can take it down. Garchomp's diversity on the battlefield and overall frightening appearance is what made it so popular.

#3 - Regidrago

Image via Game Freak

Introduced in Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra expansion saw the legendary titans receive some of the spotlight. Regidrago is one of the latest additions to the monstrous group.

The titans are a trendy set of legendaries and this dragon type joining the fray immediately gave it some popularity. The look, the power, and the mystery had fans itching to catch it as soon as it was revealed.

#2 - Mega Charizard X

Image via The Pokemon Company

Mega Evolution finally gave Charizard the dragon typing it deserves. The first Pokemon many fans felt was a dragon, but its typing is fire/flying. Charizardite X turns it black with blue flames and gives it a fire/dragon typing.

It is absolutely beautiful, and fans love it. Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon ever, and seeing this done justice had fans and players screech with excitement.

#1 - Dragonite

Image via The Pokemon Company

Dragonite was the true boss battle of the original Pokemon games. Since then, there have not been that many Pokemon battles with as much on the line or as difficult as battling Lance's Dragonite.

With Ash recently catching one in Pokemon: Journeys, Dragonite's legacy has been cemented. The original Dragon type, the original powerful pseudo-legendary, and without it, Dragon Pokemon would not exist as we know it.