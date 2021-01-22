5 most underwhelming Dragon Pokemon of all time

Dragon types are typically some of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, but some of them are entirely underwhelming, even with some fantastic entries in the category.

When players think of Dragon-types, some popular picks come to mind. Charizard, Salamence, or Garchomp are all defining picks for the category. As time has gone on, though, plenty of odd design choices have been added to the games, and some Dragon types have fallen flat with the Pokemon fanbase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Five of the most underwhelming Dragon Pokemon ever

#5 - Applin

Applin is a Generation VIII Pokemon that adds a reasonably unique entry to the game at the very least. However, it's evolutions don't redeem the Grass and Dragon-type enough to make it a popular addition.

As a first form, Applin is underwhelming. It looks like a simple apple, even if there is a Pokemon inside it. Its whole line of evolutions was a neat idea but wasn't great in execution.

#4 - Druggidon

The Pokemon community and its fans are not very fond of Druggidon, even if it may look more imposing than many other Dragon-types in the category.

Its base stats aren't the worst and can be used as a decent pick on a team, but that doesn't make up for the design enough. With a dual-type, it would have been easier to accept.

But it's in the looks that makes everyone push the Dragon-type away. It looks like it was put together by kids using different colored blocks and takes away from the genuinely cool design of the Pokemon.

#3 - Turtonator

A Fire and Dragon dual typing of Turtonator makes the Pokemon sound like a classic dragon that fans would love. Instead, it got the design of a spiky turtle.

Like Druggidon, the entire design looks odd, but not uniquely and interestingly. Turtonator just doesn't resemble a Dragon-type and may have been saved if it were a purely Fire-type.

#2 - Goomy

Introduced in Generation VI, Goomy is the first form of Goodra, which isn't particularly loved. Goomy looks like a pink and purple blob that is pure dragon, but it doesn't fit the bill.

Though it may be cute, it's entirely out of the element of Dragon-type, and not in the right way.

#1 - Drampa

Drampa was designed to look like a Chinese dragon, but it was poorly executed in all the wrong ways.

It's a dual-type of Dragon and Normal, but perhaps it should have been left as a purely normal type Pokemon, despite the inspiration. Drampa looks far too friendly and cartoon-like to be enjoyed alongside the other Dragon-type entries.