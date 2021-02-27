5 most disliked collaborations in Fortnite Season 5 that are just not a good fit for the game

Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5 revolved around Jonesy's recruitment of hunters from around the multiverse. He had to contain everything that escapes from the Zero Point.
Fortnite has seen a lot of collaborations with this creative decision. It has allowed Epic Games to bring these hunters into the game. However, throughout the season, Fortnite received saw the influx of a few characters who just didn't fit in.
5 most disliked characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
#1 Kratos
Kratos, as a character, is too good. However, Kratos doesn't really fit in Fortnite. He is known for his superhuman abilities and he's known for his violence. Fans of Kratos would expect a lot of bloodshed around this character, and it is completely amiss in the game. Moreover, making this Greek hero do the floss doesn't really sit well with the crowd.
#2 Master Chief
Everyone who is into gaming knows who Master Chief is. This legendary warrior from Halo made his debut in Fortnite last December. However, this alien crushing hero, who wields an arsenal of weapons in Halo, doesn't fit well at all in this game. Although the skin does look good, it just doesn't seem to go with the theme of Fortnite at all.
#3 Captain Marvel
Although the Captain Marvel skin came to Fortnite along with the Black Panther, people didn't appreciate the skin at all. Primarily because the skin didn't look like it did in the movies, and secondly, Captain Marvel is a superhero, not a hunter. Thirdly, this skin doesn't fit in with the Fortnite gameplay at all.
#4 The Flash
He may be the fastest man alive, but the Flash failed to leave a mark on the Fortnite audience. The skin looks exactly like the one in the TV series. But again, Flash is a superhero and not a hunter exactly. Storyline wise, the Flash is a character who's got an amazing skillset, the ones Jonesy could use in order to help contain the fallout from the zero point. However, does the Scarlet Speedster really fit in Fortnite? Well, that's debatable.
#5 Tron
This entire bundle failed to hit the mark with the crowd. There were a lot of characters that made it to the game from Tron Legacy, but then again, according to fans, this collaboration didn't fit in with the theme at all. In a nutshell, the characters from Tron are nothing but bikers with fancy bikes. Also, they've got nothing to do with hunting whatsoever.
Overall, when it comes to collaborations, fans have been saying that Fortnite feels like a big advertisement at this point in time, while some fans are absolutely in love with the collaborations too. With around two weeks left for this season to conclude, how Fortnite justifies the presence of all these characters in the game remains to be seen.