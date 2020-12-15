5 easiest medals to get in PUBG Mobile Lite as of December 2020

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The title is specifically designed to provide the smoothest PUBG experience to players using low-end smartphones.

All the aspects of the game are the same, except the size of maps and weapons' damage. Like the original version, players can acquire various titles in the game.

To achieve these titles, players have to fulfill the specified criteria and objectives. As soon as they meet the requirement, they can accomplish that particular title and display it on their player profile.

There are hard, moderate, and easy titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite, which depends on the player's effort, time taken, and the skill and ability.

This article suggests some of the most easiest titles a player can achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Top 5 titles to smoothly achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Well-Liked

The easiest title to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite is "Well-Liked." The process to earn this title is very simple. A player needs to receive 1000 likes to receive the "Well-Liked" title. Players can request their teammates to "like" their account at the end of a match to secure this title.

#2 Overachiever

The Overachiever title does not require any extra work and credibility from the player as it is a reward for completing other achievements in the game.

The title requires a player to acquire 2800 achievement points by completing several other achievement titles and missions in PUBG Mobile Lite. Though this title requires a lot of time, it is fruitful if looked at its overall requirement.

#3 Season Ace

Players can get a Season Ace title when getting into the Ace tier of the game. The Ace tier is one of the most elite tiers in PUBG Mobile Lite, and getting there will be a challenge. But this is the most common title in the game, and almost the majority of the players have this. Hence, a small push and effort will be enough to gain the title.

#4 Warhorse

Though this title requires a bit of time and patience, there is nothing complicated about achieving it. A player has to grind a little as it has a constraint of achieving any two out of six Weapon Mastery titles available in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The easiest way to get this title is to accomplish the Assault Mastery and Pistol Mastery titles, which require having 2000 kills with ARs and 200 kills with Pistols.

#5 Perseverance

The Perseverance title is easy to achieve in PUBG Mobile as it does not require any particular skill, ability, time, or effort. However, it may be a bit heavy and pricey on the pocket, as it involves purchasing the Elite Royale Pass for three straight seasons.

Though it may seem too expensive, if a player can max out his/her RP points to 100 in each season, he/she can earn back the 600 UCs every time for the next purchase of the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be easy for an individual may not be the case for others. The titles discussed in this listicle are in the most generalized order.