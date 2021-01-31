5 easiest to unlock Free Fire characters

Free Fire has already garnered a lot of popularity worldwide since its release, and much of its popularity can be credited to the special characters available in the game.

There are 35 characters, and they can be unlocked as players gradually increase their progress in the game and via spending gold coins or diamonds.

However, as gold coins are easily available in Free Fire, the easiest way to unlock a character is via gold coins.

This article lists down some of the best characters that players can unlock easily using gold coins.

Note: This is not a list in any particular order, but a generalized list of the cheapest characters available in the game.

Five of the easiest characters to unlock in Free Fire

#1 Ford

Ford in Free Fire

Ford can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins.

Ford is one of the earliest characters in the game and has a passive ability called Iron Will. It allows him to reduce damage when outside the safe zone by 4%.

#2 Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly is also one of the first characters in Free Fire and can be bought from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins.

Kelly has a unique passive ability called Dash that increases her sprinting speed by 1%.

#3 Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Olivia can also be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire for 2000 gold coins.

As Olivia's in-game description reads, she is a renowned hospital's chief nurse and has a passive ability called Healing Touch. It is useful when she revives a player because the latter will get restored with an extra 6HP.

#4 Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Nikita is purchasable from the in-game store by spending 2000 gold coins.

Nikita has a passive ability named Firearms Expert and has a base level ability to reload submachine guns faster by 4%.

#5 Paloma

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma is also available in the in-game store for 8000 gold coins.

Her passive ability Arms-dealing allows her to carry 30 AR ammo without taking up any inventory space.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style. This list reflects the author's individual opinion.

