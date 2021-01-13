DJ Alok vs Paloma in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most well-known battle royale titles worldwide. The game's unique characters with exceptional abilities is one of the reasons that makes the title so distinctive from other BR titles.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters, whereas Paloma is one of the earliest characters that was introduced in the game. This article compares the abilities of the two characters to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Paloma and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Paloma's ability- "Arms-dealing"

Paloma in Free Fire

As per her in-game description, Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.

Paloma has a passive ability called Arms-dealing. This ability allows her to carry 30 extra AR ammo without taking any inventory space.

When Paloma is maximized at level 6, she can carry 180AR ammo without taking any inventory space.

DJ Alok's ability - "Drop the Beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most popular choices for players. He has a unique active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

The max level of his ability helps increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Who is the better character?

Paloma and DJ Alok are both beneficial characters and can be purchased from the store section of Free Fire with a certain amount of diamonds or gold coins.

Paloma is a great character to have when she is maxed out. At her max level, she can carry 180 extra AR ammo, which is a pretty commendable ability and is also of much help during the early stages of the game.

However, DJ Alok is a great character that offers speed enhancement and a constant healing source throughout the game. Hence, it is safe to say that DJ Alok would be a better choice over Paloma in terms of better usability and versatility of power.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Free Fire.

