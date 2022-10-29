5 most effective skills for Robin in Gotham Knights

While set in the Batman universe, akin to Rocksteady's stellar Arkham games, Gotham Knights does not feature the Caped Crusader as its protagonist, but instead lets players step into the shoes of iconic members of the Bat Family, namely, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Bruce's most trusted associate and sidekick, Robin.

Each of the playable heroes has their own set of combat skills that players can unlock, bringing in an entirely new dynamic and flavor to the game's moment-to-moment gameplay and fisticuffs. While Robin might be the youngest and most inexperienced member of the team, he still packs a punch when it comes to melee combat, thanks to a host of skills available at the character's disposal.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Shadow Renewal to Elemental Burst, here are five of the most efficient skills for Robin in Gotham Knights

1) Shadow Renewal

Found under the Shadow skill tree

Costs 2 AP

The Shadow Renewal is an essential survivability skill for Robin, giving him an additional 25% health every time he performs a successful takedown. Robin, being far more susceptible to damage than the others in Gotham Knights, greatly benefits from boosting his defense and regeneration. Shadow Renewal can also be unlocked fairly early on in the game for just 2 AP, which players definitely should not miss out on.

2) Elemental Burst

Found under the Tinkering skill tree

Costs 2 AP

The Elemental Burst skill basically enhances the elemental damage of Robin's attacks. With this skill equipped, whenever Robin deals elemental damage, he gains a 5% chance of dealing additional elemental damage in an area.

This comes in very handy when facing a group of enemies as this skill allows players to continuously deal bonus elemental damage on top of the base damage on Robin's Bo staff.

3) Turnabout Takedown

Found under the Shadow skill tree

Costs 3 AP

The Turnabout Takedown is another one of Robin's essential skills that players should prioritize unlocking, since it allows them to perform takedowns and stealth strikes on larger enemies. This ability is very helpful in giving players a headstart when attacking a group that consists of multiple high-level large enemies, which basically summarizes most end-game brawls in Gotham Knights.

4) Elemental Focus

Found under the Slugger skil tree

Costs 3 AP

The Elemental Focus skill increases critical chance and damage by almost 20% upon successfully landing an elemental attack on enemies. This skill, paired with the Elemental Burst ability, is a deadly combination, giving Robin's base elemental attacks a significant boost.

5) Microbots Cooldown Reduction

Found under the Knighthood skill tree

Costs 1 AP

The Microbot Cooldown Reduction skill, as the name suggests, basically reduces the cooldown of Robin's ultimate momentum ability, allowing players to use it far more often. Ultimate attacks in Gotham Knights are the primary mode of dealing large amounts of damage to enemies, but the cooldown on these abilities can be restrictive.

Therefore, having a perk that reduces the cooldown on these ultimate attacks is rather beneficial in most combat scenarios, be it a normal street brawl with a group of thugs or a spectacular boss battle with one of the iconic villains from Batman's Rogues Gallery in Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights, the game that every Arkhamverse fan has been patiently awaiting for quite some time, was released to the masses on October 21, and surprisingly, the game, despite having an intriguing narrative, interesting cast of characters and a rather fresh approach to the gameplay, has garnered mediocre reception from both players and critics alike.

While the complaints most players have with the game stem from a rather empty open world, mundane side quests and many technical issues, the game can still be fun, in part due to the liberty it provides to players with regards to the combat system, thanks to the introduction of certain RPG mechanics.

