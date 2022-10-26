Create

Gotham Knights guide: Best build for Robin

Robin, the iconic apprentice to Batman is really fun to play as in Gotham Knights (Image via WB Games Montreal)
Gotham Knights, the superhero action-adventure title from WB Games Montreal, has finally been released. It gives fans of the Batman series a chance to step into the shoes of Bat Family members as they tackle the evil forces that conspire to take over Gotham in the absence of the Dark Knight.

Gotham Knights is not a direct sequel to Rocksteady's stellar Batman Arkham games. However, the premise very much feels like a follow-up to the events of the last Arkhamverse title, Batman Arkham Knight, which saw Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, die at the end of the game.

The premise of a Batman game set in the aftermath of the legendary superhero's death is fascinating. The absence of the Caped Crusader allowed developer WB Games Montreal to finally give players a game dedicated to the members of the Bat Family. This includes Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Batman's iconic sidekick, Robin.

Who is Robin in Gotham Knights?

Robin's mantle has been taken over by many different characters in Batman mythos, including Jason Todd, Dick Grayson, and Bruce's own son, Damien Wayne.

However, in Gotham Knights, it rests upon the shoulders of Tim Drake, who is the youngest member of the team. He is still learning about his role as a member of the Bat Family and protector of Gotham City.

While not as powerful or tanky as Red Hood or Nightwing, Robin is still a pretty great character with options for both ranged and close-quarter combat.

Robin's Bo staff is easily the most effective weapon in Gotham Knights when it comes to crowd control. He also uses a slingshot to dish out damage to enemies at range.

Skills and equipment for best Robin build in Gotham Knights

Robin is most effective when it comes to managing crowds of enemies. However, he cannot take many hits due to lower defensive attributes.

The best option for players would be to make use of gear with elemental affinities to maximize damage output. The best elemental affinity to use for Robin is Incendiary or Cryogenic.

Robin's ultimate momentum ability, Microbots by default, does Incendiary damage, which can come really handy when fighting large crowds or during certain boss fights. Along with Microbots, players can also use Fireworks, which enhances Incendiary damage.

Coupled with cooldown boosting perks like Microbot Cooldown Reduction and Cooldown Target+, players should be able to mow down groups of high-level enemies without much hassle.

Here are the components for the best Robin build in Gotham Knights:

  • Momentum Ability 1: Fireworks
  • Momentum Ability 2: Microbots
  • Element: Incendiary
  • Melee: Gold Bo Staff
  • Ranged: Gold Slingshot
  • Mod: Elemental Effect Buildup
  • Suit: Gold Armour
The best skills for this Robin build are as follows:

  • Elemental Burst
  • Enhanced Elemental Effects
  • Microbots Cooldown Reduction
  • Microbot Target +
This build is centered around the melee damage of the Bo staff while also boosting the elemental damage, which is crucial when it comes to crowd control.

The cooldown-enhancing perks also benefit the build a lot, allowing players to use Robin's ultimate attacks more frequently.

