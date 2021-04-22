5 most expensive Free Fire characters after OB27 update

Free Fire has a variety of characters with special abilities. Players can buy them from the in-game store using gold coins or diamonds.

Players have to spend real money to top up diamonds. There are a number of characters in Free Fire that require a hefty amount of diamonds to be unlocked.

This article lists the most expensive characters that are available in Free Fire after the OB27 update.

What are the most expensive characters in Free Fire after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Price: 599 diamonds

#2 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. This ability produces a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. Players can shoot at opponents when inside the force field. Their movement speed is also increased by 5%.

The effects last for three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

Price: 599 diamonds

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update

#3 - K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu practitioner with an active ability called Master of All, which increases the player's EP by 50 points.

In jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius will receive a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

In psychology mode, K will automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes about 3 seconds to complete.

Price: 599 diamonds

#4 - Skyler

Advertisement

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. This ability produces a sonic wave capable of destroying five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed increases HP recovery by four points. This ability has a 60-second cooldown time.

Price: 499 diamonds

#5 - Xayne

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. This ability grants the player 80 HP for a limited period of time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Price: 499 diamonds

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire