5 most expensive furniture items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a wide variety of items that players can make use of in the game. Since players have to decorate the island as well as their in-game homes, furniture is one of the key items that Nintendo provides players within the game.

Like in real life, several furniture items are a lot more expensive than others, but the huge price is usually attributed to the item's popularity and elegance. Here are some of the most expensive furniture items players can buy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most expensive Animal Crossing: New Horizons furniture items

5) Fancy violin

The fancy violin is one of the most aptly named items in the game since it adds quite an air of elegance to any room that the violin is kept in. Furthermore, this item is not just for show as players can actually play the violin in question, making it all the more valuable.

The Fancy violin can be bought for 140,000 Bells in New Horizons.

4) Screens

Screens are also an extremely useful item in New Horizons, which explains their hefty price. They can instantly alleviate the esthetic value of any island home, making them rather valuable additions to any player's island.

Screens can be bought in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 140,000 Bells.

3) Kitchen Island

The Kitchen Island is not only very chic to look at, but it is also one of the most useful items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The item provides enough space for players to cook and do their dishes on one side, while the other side provides a countertop for them to place other utility items.

This reduces the need to build other storage spaces or countertops in the kitchen, making it less cluttered.

The Kitchen Island comes in seven different variations and can be bought for 170,000 Bells.

2) Elaborate Kimono Stand

These Kimono stands are among the most beautiful items in the game, which justifies their high price. They exude an exotic esthetic which can look stunning if paired with the right items. There are several variations of the Kimono stand that players can choose from as well.

The Kimono stand can be bought in New Horizons for 220,000 Bells.

1) Grand Piano

As the name itself suggests, this piano is a grand affair in itself. It immediately adds to the elegance of any New Horizons island and can be used to simply admire the item or play some melodious tunes.

The Grand Piano in New Horizons can be bought for a whopping 260,000 Bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many such expensive furniture items that players can buy in the game, but these are among the most expensive items on the list.

