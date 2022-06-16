5 famous celebrities who have tried their hands at streaming on Twitch

Streaming on various platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and Facebook has grown exponentially over the last ten years or so. Apart from multiple streamers, gamers, YouTubers, and content creators streaming regularly, there have been celebrities who have tried their hands at livestreams either occasionally or regularly.

With the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020, many celebrities have shifted to streaming for leisure. Football players, race drivers, actors, politicians, and musicians are among the various celebrities that have livestreamed.

This listicle provides a brief list of five exceptionally talented people who have tried streaming on online platforms.

5 celebrities known for streaming on Twitch

1) Drake

Back in early 2018, when Fortnite was at its nascency, Aubrey Graham, or as he is popularly known, Drake, dropped in to play with Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, on Twitch Stream. All Twitch records were shattered when Ninja and the Canadian rapper teamed up to play in Fortnite duo battles.

Apart from Drake, Tyler managed to stream with other celebrities such as Travis Scott and an NFL player turned gamer named JuJu Smith-Schuster. The gamer tags of Drake and Travis were "TheBoyDuddus" and "cactus_jackk92," respectively.

Watch Ninja pair up with Drake

2) Neymar Jr.

Neymar, one of the biggest and most popular soccer players in the world, is renowned for indulging in Counter-Strike in his spare time. He started playing and streaming CS:GO on Twitch back in 2020. The now 30-year-old created a Twitch channel called 'neymarjr,' and he is occasionally seen on his channel playing various video games.

His main game at the start appeared to be CS:GO. However, he dabbled in other games as well, such as Among Us and, of course, EA Sports' FIFA.

Watch the Brazilian superstar play CS:GO

3) Lando Norris

In his spare time, Formula 1 racer Lando Norris plays a variety of games, but the real jewel on Lando Norris' Twitch account is the first-person perspective he streams when practicing his racing around the racing circuit in the virtual F1 game.

He is also seen playing Among Us and Call Of Duty with other streamers such as Vikkstar123 and Zerkaa from the Sidemen.

Watch Lando's hilarious game with the Sidemen

4) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or as she is popularly known, AOC, a 32-year-old New York Congresswoman, started playing the popular game Among Us on the online gaming site Twitch in 2020, attracting over 430,000 active spectators during her debut stream. Her livestream became one of the most-watched streams in the history of Twitch.

She is also seen playing with other popular streamers such as Sykkuno, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and CORPSE.

Watch the best Among Us moments from AOC

5) T-Pain

T-Pain has a flourishing music career in addition to his streaming shenanigans. He primarily streams Overwatch, but he does enjoy checking out other games such as Fortnite.

Being a well-known celebrity, he initially concealed his interest in video games for a long time, but he came to appreciate and express this through the livestreaming site, Twitch. Now at 37, he is a regular streamer.

Watch T-Pain play Fortnite with Ninja and co.

With the popularity of livestreaming gaining traction with each passing year, many other celebrities have also broken into this platform. Some of the honorable mentions include Sergio Aguero, Dele Alli, Alphonso Davies, Rahul Kohli, Terry Crews, Snoop Dogg, Paige, Post Malone, Mike Shinoda, Asa Butterfield, Miley Cyrus, Soulja Boy, Skrillex, and Disclosure (a musical duo of Howard and Guy Lawrence).

