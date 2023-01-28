5 female Twitch streamers who have more than a million followers

Despite being a male-dominated sphere, Twitch has some of the most prominent female figures within the online community. Courtesy of their creative content and amiable personalities, there has been a range of female stars that have been able to establish themselves within the streaming platforms.

Twitch is the prime hub for most streamers and viewers. Naturally, the Amazon-owned platform also features female streamers with over one million followers. Although there are several female streamers under the one million followers mark who are creative, the figure is often regarded as an emblem of internet fame.

This article will look to explore five such female creators who have over a million followers on Twitch.

Staryuuki and 4 other female Twitch streamers with over a million followers

1) Pokimane - 9.2 million

Moroccan-Canadian streamer Imane "Pokimane" is not only the most followed female Twitch streamer but also among the most recognizable within the entire streaming community.

With over 9.2 million followers, she is the 10th most followed Twitch streamer, making her the only female to appear in the top 10 list. Despite not streaming as regularly as she used to, Pokimane amasses 16K average viewers on each of her streams. Aside from the 'Just Chatting' category, her channel's other top most-streamed categories are Valorant, Among Us, and League of Legends.

2) AriGameplays - 5.4 million

The second streamer to feature on the hails from Mexico. Abril "AriGameplays" is the third most followed female streamer and the eighth most among Spanish-speaking creators.

Born in Ciudad Juárez, she is the proud owner of a channel with over 5.4 million followers. She has an average viewership of a solid 6K. For those unfamiliar, AriGameplays can usually be found streaming under the 'Just Chatting' category. She also streams Minecraft, Valorant, and single-titled games such as Last of Us.

3) IamCristinini - 3.1 million

Cristina López Pérez, or as she is popularly known, IamCristinini, is the third streamer on the list and second among Spanish-speaking ones. Not only is she an active creator on Twitch, but Cristina is also a Spanish esports reporter.

With over 3.1 million followers, she is easily among the most well-known Spanish-speaking streamers in the community. As far as the numbers are concerned, she garners about 4.5K average viewers and recorded a peak viewership of 60K in 2021. She usually plays games such as GTA V, Minecraft, and Among Us.

4) biyin_ - 3.05 million

The fourth name to feature in this list is Sara Moledo or biyin_. Slightly shy of 3.1 million followers, Sara is the fourth Spanish-speaking streamer to be included in the top 5 list. She is presently the partner of another streamer, AuronPlay, who has 14.6 million followers on Twitch.

Sara had a peak viewership of a whopping 179K when the Covid pandemic was in full swing in 2020. Additionally, she averages around 9.5K average viewers on her channel. Her most streamed games include GTA V, Minecraft, and Valorant.

5) Staryuuki - 2.8 million

24-year-old Cuban Twitch streamer and YouTuber Elizabeth "Staryuuki" is the final entrant on the list. The streamer presently resides in Florida, USA, and has over 2.8 million followers on her channel.

Besides being a streamer, she is also popular on TikTok, where she usually posts trendy videos that include dancing and other topics. When writing, she has just over 4.8 million followers on TikTok. Over on the Amazon-owned platform, she manages an average viewership of 3.2K. She usually dabbles in various games, such as Fortnite and Just Dance.

Other notable names with over a million followers are Loserfruit (2.8 m), Nihachu (2.6 m), rivers_gg (2.5m), and Lilypichi (2.4 m).

